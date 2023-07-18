Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue . I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

Today's featured player is one that is in an interesting spot. He was brought in as kind of a pass-rushing specialist, but in coming from the FCS level there was a bit of a learning curve. This year is his final season, and hopefully he has a bigger role.

Scotty Humpich - Grad

Louisville, KY (Murray State)

6'4", 255 pounds

Outside Linebacker

2023 Projection: Contributor

Humpich has been around college football for a long time. He was a true freshman at Murray State in Kentucky all the way back in 2018. He played the next three seasons there, earning all Ohio Valley Conference honors in 2020 before an injury limited much of his 2021 season.

Last season was his first in West Lafayette after transferring as a grad transfer. He started the year strong with five tackles and a sack in the season opener against Penn State. His playing time leveled off after that. He finished the year with 16 tackles afte rplaying in 13 of hte 14 games.

Humpich has good size to be a hybrid edge rusher. He missed this spring, but at minimum he will be in the rotation along the front seven. With this being year 2 for him at the FBS level he should be able to take a step up in production.