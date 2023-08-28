Welcome to college football week! If you haven't already, remember to sign up for all of our premium coverage and get access to our Depot message board. Through midnight tonight you can get your first year for just $40, that's 60% off the normal annual price.

As we wind down our countdown we have a pair of players that should be solid contributors in their second seasons in West Lafayette.

Elijah Canion - Jr. (RS)

Hollywood, FL (Chaminade HS)

6'4", 220 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Potential starter

A lot is expected of Canion this year as a big outside receiver. He played as a true freshman at Auburn in 2020 and had a 57 yard TD catch against Northwestern in the bowl game. He played sparringly in 2021 and transferred to Purdue for last season. We saw him very briefly. He played in the season opener against Penn State and even had a long catch that was called back on a penalty. Unfortunately, he then missed the rest of the season with an injury.

Canion is known for his big play ability. He is the kind of outside receiver that is expected to stretch the field, something that will be quite useful in Graham Harrell's offense.

Nic Scourton - So.

Bryan, TX (Bryan HS)

6'4", 280 pounds

Linebacker

2023 Projection: Starter

Scourton is another player that is expected to have a big impact this year. He saw the field quite a bit as a true freshman last year. He was mostly a reserve, but he played in 10 games and had 22 tackles iwth two sacks. He really came on late in the season with a sack in each of the last two regular season games.

Scourton was a 4-star recruit per Rivals and was ranked 105th in the nation in the 2022 class, so he is already starting to live up to his ranking. He is the type of linebacker that can cause a lot of problems for opposing offenses coming off of the edge. He will play a major role in 2023.

