Sometimes young wide receivers coming off of a redshirt season are forgotten about. It seems that way this off-season with not a lot of chatter around big-bodied wide receiver, Curtis Deville Jr.

The Louisiana Product has the size that is ideal for a perimeter wide receiver. With the season-ending injury to Jahmal Edrine, there is a chance for Deville to now have a bigger impact on the 2023 season than what was once thought.

Purdue will need to rely on all of their wide receivers, as there are no guaranteed stars on the roster as there have been in past years.

Deville will have the chance to play and surprise many during his redshirt freshman season.