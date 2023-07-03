The Boilermaker Football Team is now just 61 days away from kicking off a new era under first-year head coach, Ryan Walters.

During his High School career at Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Roberts was named to the All-City team and was a member of the 2020 3A Senior All-State Team.

While lightly recruited at the FBS level, Roberts had plenty of interest from the FCS level during high school recruitment. He primarily was recruited virtually as his senior year of high school was the COVID Football Season, with all of those travel restrictions and limitations.

During the winter, he received a PWO offer from former Coaches Jeff Brohm and Dale Williams. He accepted the PWO offer rather than going the FCS route. Some of his FCS offers were from Indiana State, Valparaiso, Dayton, and Bucknell.

At Purdue, he serves as a vital part of the practice squad, while studying to finish his degree in kinesiology.