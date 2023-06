It's 67 days to Purdue football and #67 is a walk-on offensive lineman from Louisville, KY.



Drew Woodruff - Freshman (RS)

Louisville, KY (Trinity High School)

6-3, 270 lbs.

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve

Woodruff was the part of two state championships at Trinity and was named an all-state honorable mention in Louisville and was first team in his district. According to the Purdue athletic website, he was also a wrestler in high school and excelled in the classroom, collecting academic all-state accolades.



While he's unlikely to see the field this year, off the field he is majoring in mechanical engineering and will provide solid depth at a position of need in the offensive line.



In high school Woodruff played at center and displayed good speed and burst for his size. He was a mean blocker in high school, excelling at getting to the second level and getting his pads on linebackers. If his frame can fill out, his mobility as an interior lineman could be a useful package for Ryan Walters and staff as their offense progresses over the next couple season.