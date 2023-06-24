Year three for offensive linemen is critical. After two years of development it is a time when many guys begin to make an impact. That is what Purdue is hoping for with today's player in our countdown.

Zach Richards - So. (RS)

Mooresville, IN (Mooresville HS)

6'3", 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve

When Richards came to Purdue he came with a teammate, as Jaelen Alstott-VanDeVanter also came with him from a solid Mooresville team. Alsott-VanDeVanter has since transferred out of the program, but Richards is still on campus looking to make an impact.

Richards projects mostly as a guard, where it will be tough for him to see regular snaps this season. He did play in a pair of games last year as a redshirt freshman, as he saw mop-up duty in the win over Indiana State and the bowl game against LSU.

Richards was a three-star recruit when he came to Purdue and he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection last season.