70 Days to Purdue Football: Zach Richards
Year three for offensive linemen is critical. After two years of development it is a time when many guys begin to make an impact. That is what Purdue is hoping for with today's player in our countdown.
Zach Richards - So. (RS)
Mooresville, IN (Mooresville HS)
6'3", 305 pounds
Offensive Line
2023 Projection: Reserve
When Richards came to Purdue he came with a teammate, as Jaelen Alstott-VanDeVanter also came with him from a solid Mooresville team. Alsott-VanDeVanter has since transferred out of the program, but Richards is still on campus looking to make an impact.
Richards projects mostly as a guard, where it will be tough for him to see regular snaps this season. He did play in a pair of games last year as a redshirt freshman, as he saw mop-up duty in the win over Indiana State and the bowl game against LSU.
Richards was a three-star recruit when he came to Purdue and he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection last season.