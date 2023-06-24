News More News
ago football Edit

70 Days to Purdue Football: Zach Richards

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Year three for offensive linemen is critical. After two years of development it is a time when many guys begin to make an impact. That is what Purdue is hoping for with today's player in our countdown.

Zach Richards - So. (RS)

Mooresville, IN (Mooresville HS)

6'3", 305 pounds

Offensive Line

2023 Projection: Reserve

When Richards came to Purdue he came with a teammate, as Jaelen Alstott-VanDeVanter also came with him from a solid Mooresville team. Alsott-VanDeVanter has since transferred out of the program, but Richards is still on campus looking to make an impact.

Richards projects mostly as a guard, where it will be tough for him to see regular snaps this season. He did play in a pair of games last year as a redshirt freshman, as he saw mop-up duty in the win over Indiana State and the bowl game against LSU.

Richards was a three-star recruit when he came to Purdue and he was an Academic All-Big Ten selection last season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}