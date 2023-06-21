Purdue is only 73 days away from kick-off and today's feature is 6th-year offensive lineman, Daniel Johnson.

Johnson, who transferred to Purdue from Kent State last year, should be in the competition for starting offensive tackle if healthy. At Kent State, he started 10 games on the offensive line while battling injuries. Unfortunately, the injury bug followed him to West Lafayette in 2022.

He will presumably compete with other offensive line transfers, Ben Farrell and Bakyne Coly (both NAIA transfers) for one of the tackle spots. On one side of the offensive line, Purdue will undoubtedly start Mahamane Moussa.

The other tackle position will be the one up for grabs, there is potential that standout offensive guard, Marcus Mbow could also slide out to tackle if need be.

Purdue is looking to replace multiple starting positions on the offensive line. They have plenty of bodies, but how will the puzzle pieces fall together remains to be seen.