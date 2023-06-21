News More News
ago football Edit

73 Days Until Purdue Football, Daniel Johnson

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

Purdue is only 73 days away from kick-off and today's feature is 6th-year offensive lineman, Daniel Johnson.

Johnson, who transferred to Purdue from Kent State last year, should be in the competition for starting offensive tackle if healthy. At Kent State, he started 10 games on the offensive line while battling injuries. Unfortunately, the injury bug followed him to West Lafayette in 2022.

He will presumably compete with other offensive line transfers, Ben Farrell and Bakyne Coly (both NAIA transfers) for one of the tackle spots. On one side of the offensive line, Purdue will undoubtedly start Mahamane Moussa.

The other tackle position will be the one up for grabs, there is potential that standout offensive guard, Marcus Mbow could also slide out to tackle if need be.

Purdue is looking to replace multiple starting positions on the offensive line. They have plenty of bodies, but how will the puzzle pieces fall together remains to be seen.

Where to Follow us:

Official Twitter account: @boilerupload

Official Facebook page: Boiler Upload FB

Official YouTube: Boiler Upload Rivals

Official Instagram: Boiler Upload

Casey Bartley- @cbartleyrivals on Twitter

Jace Jellison- @DubJellison on Twitter

Kyle Holderfield - @Coach_H_HHS on Twitter

Travis Miller - @JustTMill on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}