76 Days Until Purdue Football, Andre Oben

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

With just 76 days until kickoff, it's time to turn the countdown over to a big man on the offensive line, Andre Oben.

Oben comes from a football family. His dad Roman Oben played 12 years in the NFL, winning a super bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His brother is currently a defensive end for Duke as well. Andre, who was a consensus 3 star prospect for the class of 2022, is coming off of a redshirt season.

With Purdue lacking depth at both offensive tackle positions, I have hope that Oben may be able to fill a void there to provide support behind Mahamane Moussa and Marcus Mbow.

At 6-5, 290 pounds, he has a great frame to play offensive tackle for Purdue. In high school he played a variety of positions and was a great run blocker.

Purdue will need him this fall.

76 days left!

