Purdue fans will see a lot of jersey No. 8 on the field this year. A number change for our defensive player today means that number will be on the field almost all the time.

TJ Sheffield - Sr. (5)

Thompson's Station, TN (Independence HS)

5'11", 190 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Starter

After several years in a row with an unquestioned No. 1 receiver Purdue is in a bit of flux this year. It doesn't have a true No. 1, but the closest to being a No. 1 is Sheffield. He enters his fifth season at Purdue with 828 yards receiving and nine touchdowns on 86 receptions.

In 2019 as a true freshman he played sparringly, but maintained his redshir. He was primarily a slot receiver behind Rondale Moore and Jackson Anthrop. He played in all six games during the COVID year, but only caught two passes for 11 yards.

His breakout season was 2021, where he had 36 receptions for 325 yards and five TDs. He had the game-winning score agaisnt Illinois and an important third quarter TD in the bowl win over Tennessee. He also served that year as Purdue's primary return man. Last season he played in all 14 games and had a solid 480 yards and four more scores. One of his touchdowns was in the bowl game vs. LSU, serving as one of the very few bright spots in that game.

Sheffield is Purdue's most experienced receiver on the roster this year. Expect him to play all over the field as Purdue relies on him more and more. He also has a chance to return next season due to his COVID year. Just this week he was named one of the team captains for 2023.

OC Brothers - Sr. (5)

Titusville, FL (Auburn University)

6'2", 245 pounds

Linebacker

2023 Projection: Starter

Brothers began his career at Auburn, but has thrived since he arrived at Purdue. He only played in three games for the Tigers before coming to West Lafayette in 2021. He was mostly a reserve in 2021, but last year he became a starter and a valuable contributor at linebacker. He finished with 42 tackles and a sack while breaking up three passes. He was especially active in the Old Oaken Bucket win over Indiana with seven tackles and a sack.

Brothers was a heralded recruit out of Florida, where he was a First Team all-state selection. He also was a solid basketball player as an all-conference selection.