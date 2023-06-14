Today's feature for the countdown is a walk-on punter from Louisville, Kentucky out of the powerhouse football program St. Xavier, Bennett Boehnlein.

Punters are not ranked by our friends here at Rivals, but by all kicking accounts, it appears that Bennet was a highly-ranked punter for the class of 2022. ProKicker.com ranked Bennett as a 4-star coming out of high school.

Jeff Brohm's Louisville connections presumably got Bennett to West Lafayette, but he has decided to stay on board with the new staff and fight for the backup punter job, as Jack Ansell should handle the role as the first-team punter.

During his high school career, Bennett averaged just under 40 yards per punt, while also starting at wide receiver and backup quarterback. Bennett looks much more like a wide receiver than a punter when going to his Twitter profile. Purdue lists Bennett at 6-3, 180 pounds, which is actually bigger than some of the Purdue wide receivers.

Only 80 days until kick-off!