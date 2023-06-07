Maddix Bogunia-Bright is listed as a true freshman on the Purdue Football Roster. The most recent stats I found for Maddix at Mishawaka Marian High School indicate he graduated with the class of 2021.

He was a standout quarterback for Mishawaka Marian, where he lead them to an 11-1 record during his senior season. At Purdue, he is listed as a wide receiver, where he sparingly played during his high school career.

He was a dual-threat quarterback, in his senior year, he had over 1,500 yards passing and 400 yards rushing. But, after not playing football for a couple of seasons, it appears he will put the pads on once again, just in a new position for the Boilermakers.



