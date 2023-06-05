We finally get a break from talking about mainstays on the defensive line to take a quick glance at the tight end position.

Paul Piferi is one of two 5th-year seniors at the position, joining assumed started, Garrett Miller.

It was not long ago that Piferi made the switch from quarterback to tight end. While making that switch is far from easy, Piferi has done a splendid job at the task. Since the switch, he has made 14 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He has played behind the likes of Garrett Miller and Payne Durham, who was just drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, the former quarterback will get all the opportunities he may want, with Garrett Miller still recovering from a knee injury sustained last season. I believe that Piferi will take advantage of those opportunities and shine in a new offense.