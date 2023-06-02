Everyone loves a hometown story when it comes to college athletics, right?

West Lafayette Jr-Sr High School has provided Purdue with that opportunity several times in the last five years.

First, it was George Karlaftis, the can't-miss prospect that Jeff Brohm had to keep home to prove his improvement in recruiting. Big George is now a Super Bowl Champion after his fantastic rookie season in Kansas City.

Then, it was his little brother, Yanni Karlaftis, who is still looking to find his footing on the Purdue Football Roster. He may have found a permanent home at Inside Linebacker in the new defense.

The most recent, is Mo Omonode. An undersized interior defensive lineman, but has a motor that just does not stop. Mo is relentless, he is fast off the snap of the ball and he will outwork everyone.

At only 6-0, 285 pounds, Mo arrived on campus in January of 2022, forgoing his Winter wrestling season and Spring track season at West Lafayette, where he was an absolute standout. You could argue his success on the wrestling mat propelled his football recruiting to the next level, as he showed his quickness and athleticism on the mats.

Many believe Mo would redshirt in 2022, myself included, but his relentless work ethic and motor proved to be too good to not play.

He played in 11 games for the Boilermakers last fall, tallying 7 tackles and .5 sacks. He will look to improve on those numbers as he will battle several others for playing time at nose tackle in the new defense.

I was wrong last year with his prediction of playing time, not this time around though. Expect Mo to have a significant role, his quickness, strength, and motor will find their way onto the field, just as they did last year as a true freshman.