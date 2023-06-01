Only 93 days away until kick-off, and another day of focusing on a key piece of the defensive line.

Prince James Boyd Jr is headed into his third season in West Lafayette, after spending time at Independence Community College, yes the college that was made famous on Last Chance U, the popular Netflix series.

Boyd Jr. will make the transition from the interior defensive line to playing defensive end in the new scheme, where he will primarily match up with the opposing team's offensive tackles.

There is a glut of defensive ends on the roster and all are pretty talented. This will allow new defensive coordinator Kevin Kane to keep his players fresh with a rotation. Since Prince arrived at Purdue in 2021, he has seen time in 14 games, playing in 13 last season.

He is not what I would consider a pass rusher, but more of a run plugger. He has had 19 career tackles at Purdue, but he has only recorded .5 sacks during his time at Purdue. Look for Prince to make more of an impact on early downs, where teams may be more prone to run the ball.



