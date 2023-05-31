J.P. Deeter, a redshirt freshman out of the great state of Texas will look to make an impact this fall. The current Purdue Football Roster has him listed as a defensive tackle, which would give the assumption that he will be a part of the group of Nose Tackles that Purdue has on the roster.

Deeter, at 6-3, 280 pounds may be a bit small to play nose tackle full-time, but in pass rush situations, he may be able to come in and be one of the quicker nose tackles on the roster and make his presence felt in that manner.

Coming out of high school, J.P. was a 3-star prospect with the expectation of maybe being a defensive end or an interior defensive tackle in a 4-man front scheme. But, with the change of defenses, comes the change of positions as well.

J.P. will look to find his footing with the new defensive staff after taking a redshirt during the 2022 season under the previous regime.

Only 94 days until kickoff!