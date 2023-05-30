The countdown is on full throttle now. During the first 10 days, there will be a lot of players that will make an impact on Purdue's front seven. It started with Will Heldt, then Jamarrion Harkless and Khordae Sydnor.

Now, at 95 days until kickoff, it is time to look at another player that should make an impact in the front seven, Joe Anderson.

Joe Anderson, who was once upon a time a South Carolina Football Player, is going into his redshirt senior season, which seems a little crazy to me, as it seems like he just transferred here last year, but, alas, the COVID years made those years seem like months.

Anderson, who played on the interior in the previous scheme, will make a transition to defensive end in the new scheme. This will allow him to remain as heavy help for run support, but also, he can rush the passer a bit more.

In the new scheme, he will slide out into a "4" or a "5", which is just football terminology for playing over the top of the offensive tackle. In most instances, he will have a one-on-one rush with an offensive lineman with the new scheme, rather than being double-teamed on the interior.

While Joe has not played much during his first two years at Purdue, the new scheme may fit him better as a player, with the potential to make more of an impact.

95 Days until Kick-off.

Boiler Up!