As you have figured out by now, each day, there will be a quick player profile where the respective days left until kick-off matches the assigned number to the football player.

Purdue currently does not have the number 99 assigned to anyone. So, this year the countdown to kick-off will begin with true freshman, Will Heldt , with 98 days until the Fresno State game at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Will Heldt, all 6-6, 240 pounds of him is one of the more interesting young players on this roster. He currently is with the outside linebackers in this new defensive scheme, but with that frame, it is easy to imagine a world where he could eventually lift and eat his way into being a defensive end with the nutrition program at Purdue.

At Carmel High School, they played WIll all over the field, from interior defensive line to outside linebacker, he made an impact all over the field for the Greyhounds, leading him to be one of the best players in the state of Indiana for the class of 2023.

While Will may not be forced into action immediately at Purdue, the Purdue Coaching Staff stated he was one of the best young players during the Spring Ball Season. Heldt will grow into being one of the best players for this new, ultra-aggressive defense, it probably will just not be during the 2023 campaign.

With his athletic ability though, if injuries occur, he may be called upon in a pinch or to be a leader on the Special Teams Units.

98 days to go.

Boiler Up!