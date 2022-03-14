A quick look at Yale, Texas, Virginia Tech

The 2022 NCAA Tournament will begin for Purdue on Friday as the Boilermakers head to Milwaukee as the three seed in the East Region. They open with a matchup against 14th-seeded Yale, where the winner will play either Texas or Virginia Tech in the round of 32 on Sunday.

Led by head coach James Jones, who is in his 22nd season at the school, Yale enters the NCAA Tournament after a mild upset of top-seeded Princeton in the Ivy League Tournament. This will be Jones' fourth NCAA Tournament appearance at Yale, highlighted by its 2016 upset of Baylor in the first round for what remains the only NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

The Bulldogs won just six of 14 games as 2021 came to a close but won 13 of 16 games down the stretch. They have no common opponents with the Boilermakers and its only high-major opponents were Seton Hall, Auburn and St. Mary's. They lost to each by an average of 28.3 points. Yale defeated UMass 91-71 in its second game of the season, while the Minutemen later defeated Rutgers when the Scarlet Knights were struggling early in the season.

This year's Yale team brings a dynamic scorer to the table in 6-1 senior guard Azar Swain, who averages 19 points per game and shoots 35 percent from three-point range on very high volume. He'll be the marked man for Purdue to look to contain throughout the game, as the ball will be in his hands quite a bit. Swain has attempted 460 field goals in 30 games, so he'll have the green light to shoot all afternoon long (for reference, Jaden Ivey has attempted 395 field goals in his 33 games played).

Guard Jalen Gabbidon, who stands 6-foot-5, joins Swain as a top performer in the Bulldogs' backcourt. adding 11.6 points a game. The 2019-20 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, Gabbidon records over a steal per contest and will possibly be matched up with Ivey. Gabbidon shoots 48 percent from the floor, though that number dips just below 31% from behind the arc. The Boilermakers will look to keep him out of the lane, though he can be turnover-prone, averaging more than two turnovers in each contest.

Yale gets other scoring from its backcourt players as 6-5 guards Matthue Cotton and Matt Knowling each average around seven points per contest. Cotton knocks down threes at a 32 percent clip on decent volume, while Knowling has only attempted two three-pointers on the season. Freshman Bez Mbeng , who is 6-4, has started lately for the Bulldogs at as a fourth guard. He scores just five points a game, hitting 43 percent from the field and 28 percent from three.



Size, or lack of it is an issue for Yale.. Isaiah Kelly has been Yale's starting "center" at 6-7 and 215 pounds. Kelly is a 33 percent three-point shooter, though that's on a mere 21 attempts. EJ Jarvis, who stands 6-8, will see plenty of action against Purdue. Jarvis shoots 48 percent from the field, though he enters the tournament 0-5 from three on the season.

As a team, Yale shoots a solid 74 percent from the free throw line, but no one on the Bulldogs' roster averages more than five rebounds per game, a problematic statistic against a strong offensive rebounding group.

Per KenPom, the Bulldogs play at the 86th-fastest tempo in the nation. Yale averages 20-fewer points per 100 possessions than the Boilermakers, while both teams allow an average of 99 points per 100 possessions.