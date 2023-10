Another quarterback from the cradle of quarterbacks will get his first NFL start this weekend as Aidan O'Connell was named the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders today against the Los Angeles Chargers.

His story is well known for Purdue fans, as he went from walk-on and eighth string quarterback to NFL Draft pick. He finished his Purdue career with 9,219 yards passing and 65 touchdowns against 30 interceptions. He also was the most accurate quarterback in Purdue history with a 66.7% completion percentage for his career.

In the preseason for the Raiders he was very impressive, completing 43 of 62 passes for 482 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions across three games. The last few weeks he ahs been the emergency third string quarterback on the roster, but the concussion by Jimmy Garoppolo saw him elevated over veteran backup Brian Hoyer.