Aidan O'Connell is smiling. You would be, too, if you were living his life.

He's on a roll, the white-hot quarterback of a red-hot 6-3 Purdue team that already is bowl eligible and ranked No. 19 in the freshly minted College Football Playoff poll.

"It's awesome," said O'Connell after a 40-29 win vs. No. 5 Michigan State about Purdue's status as it enters the home stretch of the season. "It's awesome. I feel like we're in a great spot."

Up next is a game at No. 6 Ohio State (8-1; 6-0), a chance for O'Connell and the Boilermakers to make more noise and in what's turning into a special season for Purdue and its accidental star signal-caller.