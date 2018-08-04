As one of one former Boilermaker's parents put it Saturday afternoon in Mackey Arena, "It's days like this that show he made the right decision," to come to Purdue.

The reason: The connectedness that seems to exist among basketball alumni once they're done with their playing careers in West Lafayette.

That bond, again, was apparent during this weekend's bi-annual alumni game, which bridged generations of former Boilermakers, from JaJuan Johnson and Robbie Hummel playfully iso'ing each other, before Johnson's Black team defeated Hummel's Gold, 101-91, to some of those who preceded them playing on Keady Court again for the first time in years.

While those more modern stars obviously were part of the draw for the few thousand in attendance — and they delivered with Johnson netting 24 points, with his usual acrobatics around the rim, and Hummel scoring 15 — it was a few mid-'90s standouts who reminded fans of their days, too.

Willie Deane, 38 and coming off his 15th professional season overseas, this one in France, rolled into West Lafayette Saturday morning with his family from their home in Albany, N.Y., and finished unofficially with 13 points, but also officially eight rebounds and nine assists. He was named Game MVP.

In so doing, he showed the same sort of flair he played with at Purdue so many years ago, at one point throwing a transition pass between his legs.

"That's just the area I come from," Deane joked. "New York, we're a little bit flashy when we play basketball. But the most important thing is getting my teammates involved and winning."

Deane also accounted for the front end of the day's lone lob dunk, the back end obviously being handled by JaJuan Johnson, an overseas star himself.

"Once I saw 'Juan was on my team," Deane said, "I thought this could be pretty exciting. I played against him in Italy so I knew all about him, not only from Purdue, but also from Europe."

One of Deane's contemporaries looked, too, like he still plays.

But the Class of 2002's Rodney Smith doesn't, or at least hasn't much.

Smith is now an English teacher and girl's basketball coach at Pike High School who just received the Lilly Teacher Creativity Fellowship to make a documentary on education and income inequality.

He's spent his spare time otherwise recovering from injuries to both Achilles tendons, his left in 2010, and his right in 2015.

"I've just been training," Smith said, "because I knew this was coming up."

He scored 16.

"I'm not a thousand-point scorer and I only have a few all-time stats," Smith joked, "so I wanted to make fans remember me."

