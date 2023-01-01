The month of December was a wild one in West Lafayette, for a lot of the wrong reasons. Purdue entered the month looking to upset Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. A week later the program was in a state of flux. Jeff Brohm left West Lafayette and was hired by his alma mater, Louisville on December 8th. Then followed a wave of Boilermakers entering the transfer portal along with five key starters opting-out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Despite all of the chaos and distractions surrounding the program over the last month, Purdue is focused on the here and now. That moment is playing SEC powerhouse LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2nd.

Amidst all of the distractions thrown at the players, they have one thing on their mind: “Win." safety Cam Allen said, "That's the main goal for us going into any game. That's what we're gonna try to do. We're gonna go out there and win and you’ve got to have that mindset.” Sixth-year linebacker Kieren Douglas has seen a lot of football during his collegiate career. Douglas says distractions are bound to happen, but it doesn't change much for this Purdue team. “I think focus is always a difficult task. The struggle daily is focus and if it wasn't, you know, our opt-outs and coaching changes, it was going to be something.” Douglas said. Last season, Purdue had obstacles to overcome as David Bell and George Karlaftis opted-out of the Music City Bowl. Injuries forced players to shift into different roles and several more players left the program for various reasons. That trend continued this year, but it is something defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Mark Hagen says is just part of life. “We're not the only team that's had some opt outs and injury situations. I think every team has to deal with it. It's a next man up mentality.” Hagen said All of the circumstances surrounding the program could have taken a toll on the players and coaches still with the team, but at least on the surface, the Boilermakers are laser focused on the task at hand. Six starters from the Big Ten Championship Game are no longer on the team, and it provides an opportunity for unheralded players to see action against the Tigers.

Austin Burton is the most notable of those players. The sixth-year quarterback is filling in for Aidan O'Connell who is pursuing an NFL career. Burton has sensed many players are excited for the chance to make an impact, similar to him. “For all of the opt outs, guys in the receiving room, tight end room, are all very excited just to be able to get on there and make some plays. So it's just such a big situation trying to maximize every moment.” Burton said. One of the players that fits into that category is tight end Paul Piferi. He, like Burton, is stepping up after starting tight end Payne Durham declared for the NFL Draft. "You know, every team goes through its adversity a little bit, but I think that the leaders I've seen have been doing a good job and trying to keep everybody focused. We've had a lot of good energy in practice. So [we're] trying to get that going towards the game." Piferi is no stranger to adversity. He was moved to the tight end spot after originally coming to Purdue as a quarterback in the class of 2019. Interim assistant coach Drew Brees sees adversity and challenges similar this as a learning tool for down the road, both in football and life. "Having to fight through some adversity, really grow, really develop and kind of battle through tough times in order to get to where you want to get." Brees said, "I think there's a lot of character development that goes along with that." Purdue comes into the Citrus Bowl excited for the opportunity that lies ahead, a result of remaining focused throughout the tough times. Junior safety and leading tackler Sanoussi Kane thinks the guys playing have had any easy time throughout the last few weeks because they just want to play. It's that simple. "I don't think it has just because we all love football, you know, and I think that shows the character of our team and testament of our team." Kane said, "Even throughout all the controversy going on, we still stuck to the main thing and that's just playing the game of football."