Purdue bolstered its defensive line with Arkansas transfer Isaiah Nichols committing to the Boilermakers Sunday. It is the second Arkansas transfer Purdue has landed in three days as safety Anthony Brown committed to Purdue on Friday.

Nichols, listed at 6'3" and 315 lbs, started all 12 regular season games for the Razorbacks in 2022. He registered 16 total tackles, including one tackle for loss during his redshirt-senior season.

During his five years at Arkansas, Nichols had 78 total tackles, including 6 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. The defensive lineman also had two passes defended and one forced fumble.

The commitment comes after Purdue lost both starting interior defensive linemen, Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen to the transfer portal. Starting defensive end Jack Sullivan also entered the portal.

Ryan Walters and the defensive staff brought in some reinforcements on the defensive line. Nichols will join the likes of Cole Brevard, Sulaiman Kpaka, Prince James Boyd Jr and Mo Omonode heading into next season.