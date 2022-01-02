As Big Ten play resumes, the game changes for Purdue

Beginning Monday night, so much changes for Purdue, and everyone else in the Big Ten.

The third-ranked Boilermakers resume their hunt for a Big Ten championship with a home meeting with No. 24 Wisconsin, a team for which much has changed yet so much has remained the same.

The same can be said virtually every year about the Big Ten as a whole, as it's always one of the most competitive and consistent, defense-minded and best-coached leagues in college basketball and the one where the difference between non-conference play and conference action is the starkest.

"Just the familiarity more than anything," Painter said. " ... Everybody kind of knows one another. It's not really a weakness for anybody but I don't think it's really a strength for anybody, unless you just have more of an experienced team. That's where our strength should lie."

Purdue's one of the best teams in the country, but has already been proven to be vulnerable by Big Ten play. During the two-game December swing, Iowa rallied from 19 down in the second half to put a scare in the Boilermakers; next game, then-top-ranked Purdue was beaten by middling Rutgers in Piscataway. That game will forever be remembered for Ron Harper's buzzer-beating heave, but Purdue lost that game because It was outplayed for the majority of the 39:59 prior.

The jump from non-conference play to conference play will be a double-edged sword, and could in some ways actually help Purdue.

For one thing, the Big Ten is the most physical conference in the country, and Purdue might be its poster boy this season.

Against low- and mid-major non-conference opponents, small ball can be a real nuisance. Against the powers Purdue has faced from other leagues — the ACC's North Carolina and Big East's Villanova — those teams' ability to shoot from the frontcourt and play fast did pose some challenges for Purdue, though this Purdue team has looked more adaptable to different styles than most of its predecessors.

But with Trevion Williams and Zach Edey, the move toward more consistently facing traditional size and more regulated pace might play to the Boilermakers' strengths.

"We've been playing a lot of under-sized teams and having a lot of mismatches on the floor with our size," Williams said. "Having guys with a little more equal size, you can be a little more physical, which helps us. It's how we train, it's how we practice, it's how we prepare."

