B1G picks: Can Minnesota, Iowa cover as road favorites?
Picking every Week 4 Big Ten game against the spread.
LAST WEEK: 3-10
SEASON: 10-26
Chattanooga at Illinois (-18.0): Chance for the Illini to flex vs. FCS foe; lay the points and take Illinois.
Maryland at Michigan (-16.5): Until further notice, I am all in on Michigan. Take the Wolverines and lay the points.
Central Michigan at Penn State (-26.0): A big number to cover? Yep. Don't care. Lay the points and take the Nits.
Minnesota (-2.5) at Michigan State: Fascinating tilt. Gophers cover.
Indiana at Cincinnati (-16.5): Could be a long Saturday for IU. I like UC to cover.
Iowa (-7.5) at Rutgers: Love this game. Give me RU and the points.
Wisconsin at Ohio State (-17.5): Buckeyes won't miss a chance to send a message; OSU covers.
Miami-Ohio at Northwestern (-7.0): What is up with NU? Taking the RedHawks and the points.
Florida Atlantic at Purdue (-19.5): Focused Boilermakers TCB, cover on Homecoming.
