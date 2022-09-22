News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-22 08:27:55 -0500') }} football Edit

B1G picks: Can Minnesota, Iowa cover as road favorites?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Picking every Week 4 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 3-10

SEASON: 10-26

Chattanooga at Illinois (-18.0): Chance for the Illini to flex vs. FCS foe; lay the points and take Illinois.

Maryland at Michigan (-16.5): Until further notice, I am all in on Michigan. Take the Wolverines and lay the points.

Central Michigan at Penn State (-26.0): A big number to cover? Yep. Don't care. Lay the points and take the Nits.

Minnesota (-2.5) at Michigan State: Fascinating tilt. Gophers cover.

Indiana at Cincinnati (-16.5): Could be a long Saturday for IU. I like UC to cover.

Iowa (-7.5) at Rutgers: Love this game. Give me RU and the points.

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-17.5): Buckeyes won't miss a chance to send a message; OSU covers.

Miami-Ohio at Northwestern (-7.0): What is up with NU? Taking the RedHawks and the points.

Florida Atlantic at Purdue (-19.5): Focused Boilermakers TCB, cover on Homecoming.

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN

