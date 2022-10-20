News More News
B1G picks: Five games, five home favorites

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Picking every Week 8 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 3-2

SEASON: 23-40

Iowa at Ohio State (-29.0): Are 29 points too few? Yes. Brutus will win and cover. It'll be OK to head back to your tailgate in the fourth quarter.

Indiana at Rutgers (-3.0): The good news--someone has to win. Not sure who, but take IU and the points. God bless this game.

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2.0): Finally! After 15 losses in succession, the Boilermakers will exorcise their Badger demon. Purdue wins outright. Let's meet at the Neon Cactus!

Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5): QB Taulia Tagovailoa is a game-time decision. That's scary. Don't care. Terps win and cover.

Minnesota at Penn State (-4.0): Gophers will feel the fury of the whipped Nits. Penn State wins and covers.

