Picking every Week 8 Big Ten game against the spread.

Iowa at Ohio State (-29.0): Are 29 points too few? Yes. Brutus will win and cover. It'll be OK to head back to your tailgate in the fourth quarter.



Indiana at Rutgers (-3.0): The good news--someone has to win. Not sure who, but take IU and the points. God bless this game.



Purdue at Wisconsin (-2.0): Finally! After 15 losses in succession, the Boilermakers will exorcise their Badger demon. Purdue wins outright. Let's meet at the Neon Cactus!



Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5): QB Taulia Tagovailoa is a game-time decision. That's scary. Don't care. Terps win and cover.



Minnesota at Penn State (-4.0): Gophers will feel the fury of the whipped Nits. Penn State wins and covers.

