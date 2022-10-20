B1G picks: Five games, five home favorites
Picking every Week 8 Big Ten game against the spread.
LAST WEEK: 3-2
SEASON: 23-40
Iowa at Ohio State (-29.0): Are 29 points too few? Yes. Brutus will win and cover. It'll be OK to head back to your tailgate in the fourth quarter.
Indiana at Rutgers (-3.0): The good news--someone has to win. Not sure who, but take IU and the points. God bless this game.
Purdue at Wisconsin (-2.0): Finally! After 15 losses in succession, the Boilermakers will exorcise their Badger demon. Purdue wins outright. Let's meet at the Neon Cactus!
Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5): QB Taulia Tagovailoa is a game-time decision. That's scary. Don't care. Terps win and cover.
Minnesota at Penn State (-4.0): Gophers will feel the fury of the whipped Nits. Penn State wins and covers.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.