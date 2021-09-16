B1G picks: Four 20-plus-point spreads. Who will cover?

Last week: 6-4.



Season: 10-10.

My selections for Week Three. Some BIG numbers this week ... Oklahoma -22, Michigan -27, Iowa -22.5, Ohio State -26.5.



Maryland -7.5 at Illinois: Call me crazy, but I think the Illini will make this close. Take the points and Bret Bielema.



Nebraska at Oklahoma -22: This is a big number. But I think OU wants to send a message. Give the points and take the Sooners.



Cincinnati -3.5 at Indiana: The Hoosiers seem fragile. Give the 3.5 and take UC, which could roll.



Michigan State at Miami (Fla.) -6.5: Canes want an emphatic victory after last week's narrow win vs. App State. Give the points and take the U.



Northern Illinois at Michigan -27: Look for a let down from U-M. Take the points and NIU.



Minnesota at Colorado -2: Give the two, take the Buffs.



Purdue at Notre Dame -7: This'll be close. Give me the seven points and the Boilers--who may win.



Kent State at Iowa -22.5: Too many points for a pedestrian Iowa offense. I want the Golden Flashes and 22.5 points.



Tulsa at Ohio State -26.5: Poor Tulsa. Give the 26.5 and take Brutus.



Northwestern -3 at Duke: Don't know why I'm doing this ... but give me Duke and the three.



Auburn at Penn State -6: Aubie will be enveloped in a white out. Give the 6 and take the Nits.



Lock of the week: Michigan State at Miami (Fla.) -6.5



Spread too big? Northern Illinois at Michigan -27



Spread too small? Cincinnati -3.5 at Indiana



Avoid this game: Northwestern -3 at Duke



NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines