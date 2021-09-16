 B1G picks
B1G picks: Four 20-plus-point spreads. Who will cover?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Last week: 6-4.

Season: 10-10.

My selections for Week Three. Some BIG numbers this week ... Oklahoma -22, Michigan -27, Iowa -22.5, Ohio State -26.5.

Maryland -7.5 at Illinois: Call me crazy, but I think the Illini will make this close. Take the points and Bret Bielema.

Nebraska at Oklahoma -22: This is a big number. But I think OU wants to send a message. Give the points and take the Sooners.

Cincinnati -3.5 at Indiana: The Hoosiers seem fragile. Give the 3.5 and take UC, which could roll.

Michigan State at Miami (Fla.) -6.5: Canes want an emphatic victory after last week's narrow win vs. App State. Give the points and take the U.

Northern Illinois at Michigan -27: Look for a let down from U-M. Take the points and NIU.

Minnesota at Colorado -2: Give the two, take the Buffs.

Purdue at Notre Dame -7: This'll be close. Give me the seven points and the Boilers--who may win.

Kent State at Iowa -22.5: Too many points for a pedestrian Iowa offense. I want the Golden Flashes and 22.5 points.

Tulsa at Ohio State -26.5: Poor Tulsa. Give the 26.5 and take Brutus.

Northwestern -3 at Duke: Don't know why I'm doing this ... but give me Duke and the three.

Auburn at Penn State -6: Aubie will be enveloped in a white out. Give the 6 and take the Nits.

Lock of the week: Michigan State at Miami (Fla.) -6.5

Spread too big? Northern Illinois at Michigan -27

Spread too small? Cincinnati -3.5 at Indiana

Avoid this game: Northwestern -3 at Duke

NOTE: Odds courtesy of ESPN Daily Lines

