Picking every Week 6 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 1-6

SEASON: 16-36

Nebraska (-3.0) at Rutgers: The Huskers are a road favorite? Give me the points and Rutgers.



Michigan (-22.0) at Indiana: The only surprise? The Wolverines aren't favored by more. Lay the 22.



Purdue at Maryland (-3.0): The Terps may win ... but they won't cover. Take Purdue and the points.



Wisconsin (-10.0) at Northwestern: Coaching change will inspire Bucky. Lay the points.



Ohio State (-27.0) at Michigan State: Does Sparty have any fight? Nah. Take Brutus and lay the points.



Iowa at Illinois (-3.5): I'm rolling with the Illini. Lay the points.



