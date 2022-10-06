News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-06 10:56:08 -0500') }} football Edit

B1G picks: Four road favorites. Who covers?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Picking every Week 6 Big Ten game against the spread.

LAST WEEK: 1-6

SEASON: 16-36

Nebraska (-3.0) at Rutgers: The Huskers are a road favorite? Give me the points and Rutgers.

Michigan (-22.0) at Indiana: The only surprise? The Wolverines aren't favored by more. Lay the 22.

Purdue at Maryland (-3.0): The Terps may win ... but they won't cover. Take Purdue and the points.

Wisconsin (-10.0) at Northwestern: Coaching change will inspire Bucky. Lay the points.

Ohio State (-27.0) at Michigan State: Does Sparty have any fight? Nah. Take Brutus and lay the points.

Iowa at Illinois (-3.5): I'm rolling with the Illini. Lay the points.

NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN

