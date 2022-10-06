B1G picks: Four road favorites. Who covers?
Picking every Week 6 Big Ten game against the spread.
LAST WEEK: 1-6
SEASON: 16-36
Nebraska (-3.0) at Rutgers: The Huskers are a road favorite? Give me the points and Rutgers.
Michigan (-22.0) at Indiana: The only surprise? The Wolverines aren't favored by more. Lay the 22.
Purdue at Maryland (-3.0): The Terps may win ... but they won't cover. Take Purdue and the points.
Wisconsin (-10.0) at Northwestern: Coaching change will inspire Bucky. Lay the points.
Ohio State (-27.0) at Michigan State: Does Sparty have any fight? Nah. Take Brutus and lay the points.
Iowa at Illinois (-3.5): I'm rolling with the Illini. Lay the points.
NOTE: Lines courtesy of ESPN
