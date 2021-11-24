Back from suspension, Mason Gillis will look for niche

After sitting out Purdue's first four games as part of a six-competition suspension, Mason Gillis returns to the floor for the Boilermakers understanding that he'll need to earn his place once again.

One of three returning starters from a year ago who came off the bench on Sunday against Villanova, the sophomore forward will need to re-establish him in a mix that had been taking shape without him prior to his return for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship game.

The dynamics that apply to virtually every player on the roster — the need to "sacrifice" as part of a team that'll run 10 deep — certainly apply to Gillis.

"We have a lot of people who can play, any time, any day," Gillis said. "Coach has made us aware of that, that if any of us aren't doing what we're supposed to be doing, it's next man up. That'll help us throughout the season, if we have injuries or anything like that, but also keeping everybody on top of their roles, taking care of what their job is.

"We have to be ready whenever our name is called. And if the person who plays our position is doing well, we have to humble and happy for them and understand it's what's best for the team, and then when we're in that position, the other person has to be able to cheer us on. It goes both ways, but the biggest thing is just respect for each other and understanding that doing what's best for Purdue is the No. 1 goal here. We're all buying into that and it's fun to play with everyone when we're all on that same page."

In Gillis' absence, freshman Caleb Furst has taken the starting role at power forward and run with it. But Gillis being sidelined, coupled with freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn redshirting, left Purdue short on forwards for a few games.

That now changes with Gillis back, though Matt Painter did again use swingman Ethan Morton at the 4 spot in the second half against Villanova due to defensive-matchup considerations, related in part to Gillis having not been part of the rotation prior.

"He needs to play," Painter said. "He needs to get minutes."

To that end, some of these lower-end non-conference games could open a door for Painter to accommodate him. Thus far this season, the Boilermaker coach has prioritized giving Furst extended playing time during one-sided wins, to get him as much experience as possible. That could now become the aim for Gillis, who like all his teammates, will need to Illustrate "value" to set himself apart.

"Just still being vocal," Gillis said, "and bringing energy 24/7, being positive and just being ready whenever I get the ball. Just doing my job, really, and keeping things simple, helping us become the best team we can be."