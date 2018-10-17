Most weeks, Markus Bailey isn't identified at Purdue by his hometown. This isn't one of those weeks.

For the first and only time in his college career, Bailey gets a chance to beat his hometown school as the Columbus, Ohio, native and his team welcome No. 2 Ohio State to Ross-Ade Stadium for a prime-time, nationally televised matchup.

The Boilermakers' best player, as he was tabbed prior to the season by his coach, Bailey's a junior co-captain and an understated star for Purdue (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten). He led Purdue in sacks last season and is second on the team in tackles in 2018. Bailey is the defensive player who makes all the play calls and is responsible for getting all 11 players lined up properly before the snap.

"He's always wanting to get better, play great and probably almost thinks about it too much," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "To this point, he's made a lot of plays."

Bailey said Wednesday he'll have a lot of friends from his community coming to the game this weekend, but has one rule for those folks.

"They're wearing gold and black or they're not going to the game," Bailey said.

Bailey, who's recorded 229 tackles in his college career, has said in the past that he was recruited by Ohio State, his primary contact to the Buckeyes program being then-defensive coordinator Luke Fickell.

Fickell is now the head coach at the University of Cincinnati, where he hired former Purdue assistant coach Marcus Freeman as his defensive coordinator. Freeman was Bailey's primary recruiting contact at Purdue and responsible for recruiting the linebacker to West Lafayette. The Buckeyes program never offered Bailey a scholarship despite him receiving offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Northwestern, Illinois and Indiana.

Brohm, the former Louisville star who played at his hometown school, didn't downplay the circumstances of Bailey getting a prime-time television opportunity to compete against Ohio State.

"I think it is natural," Brohm said. "I think like everyone they'll remember back to their high school recruiting days and how all that unfolded. I'm sure he remembers that and he wants to prove himself. He wants to prove he is a big-time player and this is an opportunity on a big stage to prove where he's at. I anticipate him playing well."

Bailey went to Davidson High School in nearby Hilliard, just 13 miles northwest of the Ohio State campus. Growing up in the virtual shadows of Ohio Stadium, Bailey constantly would hear talk of the Ohio State football program from fans and media. However, as a high school product who was 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds in his senior year, Bailey said Wednesday he was never sure he'd be become a major-college football prospect.

"I wanted to go to a Division I school. I found the school I felt at home with and I'm happy with the decision I made to become a Boilermaker," Bailey said. "All of my high school friends went to Ohio State and my family, friends have been hyping up the game."

Bailey has normally risen to the occasion in Purdue's biggest games. In last year's loss to Michigan, Bailey made nine tackles, with two sacks and two tackles for loss. Two weeks later in a loss at Wisconsin, Bailey recorded 10 solo tackles and a sack. In the Foster Farms Bowl win over Arizona, Bailey finished with 11 tackles.

"He has to run the show and in order for us to win, Markus Bailey has to play well and I think he knows that," Brohm said. "He takes on that responsibility well. I'm definitely glad he's on our team."