NASHVILLE -- Normally opposing players aren't recognized by name, but by number. But that is not the case for the Auburn player who will line up opposite of senior center Kirk Barron.

"Sure I know his name — Derrick Brown. He's a talented player and an NFL lineman. People say he's a first round talent and I'm excited to face him," Barron said. "Good for him. I'm excited to prove to scouts and NFL teams that I'm legit. I'm not undersized. I'm not overmatched. I'm not this or that. I can play football too."

Barron says he's written 'UDFA' on his athletic tape before some Purdue games to remind him that most NFL scouts project him to be an "un-drafted free agent." when the NFL Draft is held in April. Barron hasn't had spent much time thinking about the Music City Bowl being his last game in a Purdue uniform because he's got enough to worry about with Brown at defensive tackle. In his first mock draft for ESPN.com, analyst Todd McShay had Brown going No. 29 overall to the Los Angeles Rams. The 2015 U.S. Army All-American Bowl defensive player of the year and MaxPreps national player of the year as a five-star prospect out of high school was named a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by the league coaches in 2019.

Auburn's defense was tied for 17th in the nation in sacks with 35 in 12 games but 14 of those sacks came in its non-conference wins against Washington, Alabama State, Southern Mississippi and Liberty. While going 3-5 in Southeastern Conference play, Auburn totaled more than three sacks in a game just once (a 31-16 win at Ole Miss).

Quarterback coach Brian Brohm said scheme-wise Auburn's defense is unique to anybody on the Boilermakers' 2018 schedule, but with respect to its talent level, the Tigers' front would resemble the Ohio State defensive front they saw on Oct. 20. Yet, Brohm expects his front to be up to the task.

"We got a very veteran group and it's been a long hard road for these seniors so it'll mean a lot to go out on top and go out with a victory," Brian Brohm said. "There are different things we're going to have to do to get a victory, but we're going to go down swinging. That's been our motto all year and we'll pull out all the stops."

If Barron can neutralize arguably Auburn's best defensive lineman Friday, it can't help but impress impress NFL scouts and possibly lift his stock to a possible selection in the 2018 NFL draft. Purdue hasn't had an offensive lineman selected in the NFL draft since Kevin Pamphile was taken 149th overall in the fifth round in 2014 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Purdue (6-6), has arrived in Nashville as a four-point underdog to Auburn (7-5), which was ranked in the top-10 of the preseason Associated Press poll. The overlooked underdog role is something Barron says his teammates .

"I think (fifth-year senior quarterback) David Blough and the guys up front feed off each other and I know he and I both do," Barron said. "We were among a recruiting class that was 14th in the Big Ten in recruiting rankings. I'll never forget that and just being thrown away and told we don't deserve to play teams like Michigan or Ohio State. We were (told we were) too short, not enough arm length (things like that) but I think we've quieted them all down."

Purdue's offensive line will feature three seniors in the middle as Barron will be flanked by Shane Evans and Dennis Edwards, both transfers. And the Boilermakers have a history in the bowl games of protecting their quarterbacks well. Purdue has not allowed more than three sacks in all but two of their bowl games (2001 Sun Bowl and 2004 Capital One Bowl). More relevant, Purdue has allowing just over two per game this season.

The Boilermakers offensive line, including Barron, have arrived in Nashville with a quiet confidence that they can allow Blough and All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore to generate enough yardage and points to be successful.

"I believe we can go out winners. I've been here at Purdue when 3-9 was consistently expected so we would go out and celebrate getting a win against Eastern Kentucky," Barron said. "Biut that's not what college football is about. College football is about building bonds and creating memories and these last two seasons have been so memorable. I didn't have one (positive) memory of my first three years (at Purdue). which were not great."

Whether it be making more positive memories with a great performance, Barron will be motivated to be at his absolute best on Friday afternoon,.