Behind the Rails Season 2, Episode 19: Bowl Preview with The Geauxlden Boot

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

This week we have a special guest on the Behind the Rails Podcast. It is part of a two-parter, as this week Travis and Kory welcome Daniel Williams of the The Geauxlden Boot, a podcast all about the LSU Tigers. Daniel is here to give us all the insight in advance of the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU, including:

- Who is opting out of the game for LSU?

- How does the defense match up against a Purdue offense that will be very different than we have seen all year?

- What makes the LSU offense go?

- How similar is this LSU team to Brian Kelly's Notre Dame teams?

- How does the transfer portal and opt outs affect a game like this?

