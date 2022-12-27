This week we have a special guest on the Behind the Rails Podcast. It is part of a two-parter, as this week Travis and Kory welcome Daniel Williams of the The Geauxlden Boot, a podcast all about the LSU Tigers. Daniel is here to give us all the insight in advance of the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU, including:

- Who is opting out of the game for LSU?

- How does the defense match up against a Purdue offense that will be very different than we have seen all year?

- What makes the LSU offense go?

- How similar is this LSU team to Brian Kelly's Notre Dame teams?

- How does the transfer portal and opt outs affect a game like this?