'We just had to hit them': Big pass plays lift Purdue over No. 16 Iowa
Purdue's offense unlocked the big-play combination to Iowa's defense for a key home victory.
In a 38-36 win in front of a sellout crowd, Jeff Brohm's offense managed to produce four passing plays of 30 yards or more against the normally stingy Hawkeyes. Coming into this weekend, Iowa had only allowed seven total passing plays of 30-yards or more. However, in its first four drives of the game, Purdue (5-4, 4-2 in Big Ten) had a 36-yard touchdown to Isaac Zico and a 57-yard strike to Brycen Hopkins. Senior wide receiver Terry Wright also had touchdowns receptions of 82 yards and 41 yards.
"You got to be able to hit a few things when they're pressuring you all the time and you got to be able to throw it over their head sometimes," Brohm said. "I thought those plays helped us get this victory."
Instead of deciding to go against the statistical trend that Iowa wasn't going to allow big plays down the field, Brohm decided to continue with this aggressive nature in the pass game. This is a mentality the Boilermakers second-year head coach has said he didn't have in the first two games of the season when Purdue lost on walk-off field goals. Nearly two months after losing back-to-back games on a game-winning field goals at Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue flipped the script to stay alive in the Western Division race of the Big Ten Conference.
"Going back to that 0-3 games, I think (the players) had it in them but they had a head coach who wasn't as aggressive as we are now," Brohm said. "I thought our coaches have done a better job when we've given our players more chances to make big plays, take chances and not worry about making mistakes."
Brohm mentioned Purdue's aggressive play-calling on first down and Boilermakers senior quarterback David Blough was 13 of 20 passing on first down and averaged 6.4 yards on first down Saturday.
"A lot of teams won't take as many chances on first and second down and we wanted to take them today," Brohm said. "If it didn't work, it didn't work. It's hard against a defense like that to work the ball down the field and score close to 40 points. You got to hit some big plays. We felt going into the game like we had to get to 30 points to win. That what our mindset was."
It's the first time in 15 years that the Boilermakers have collected a trio of wins against ranked opponents. The last time the feat was accomplished Kyle Orton was behind center leading Purdue to victories over No. 20 Wake Forest, at No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 10 Iowa.
Spencer Evans' 25-yard field goal with eight seconds left lifted Purdue to its third victory against a ranked opponent. Evans' game-winning kick erases the memories of a potentially game-tying field goal getting blocked last weekend in the loss at Michigan State.
Blough attempted to rebound from a subpar outing last week at Michigan State to complete 16 of his first 20 passes. The fifth-year senior finish with 333 yards through the air with four touchdowns but also had two key interceptions Saturday afternoon. With his fifth 300-yard game this season, Blough moved past Jim Everett for third in school history with 11 career game of 300 yards or more.
"Believe it or not, we knew we had a speed advantage against some of their cornerbacks so when they had coverages that involved pressing our receivers, we were going to let Terry Wright and our fast guys run," Blough said. "We knew we had to hit them (on big plays) and in order to hang with these guys, we'd have to score a lot of points."
Iowa (6-3, 3-3) took its first lead of the game with just over 10 minutes left after they turned an interception by Blough into six points. The Hawkeyes' one-yard touchdown run by Mekhi Sargent marked 14 points by Iowa in less than two minutes.
Iowa, which came into Saturday's contest ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2018 season, kept the game close in the first half with a scoring drive right before halftime helped by a myriad of mistakes. A special teams penalty by Purdue as Iowa attempted a fair catch on the punt return was immediately following by an angry Brohm getting an unsportsmanlike conduct call. A offsides penalty by Derrick Barnes on a third down incompletion extended a drive that would result in a touchdown sneak by Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley made the Purdue lead just 21-17 with 22 seconds left in the first half.
Stanley ended with 275 yards and a touchdown and averaged 13 yards per completion.
Purdue will travel next weekend to Minnesota next week with the opportunity to get bowl eligible.
