Big Ten announces conference basketball schedule
Analysis ($): Purdue's Big Ten schedule
A look at Purdue's Big Ten 2018-19 scheduled, as announced by the league Tuesday.
Dec. 1 — at Michigan
Dec. 6 — MARYLAND
Jan. 3 — IOWA
Jan. 8 — at Michigan State
Jan. 11 — at Wisconsin
Jan. 15 — RUTGERS
Jan. 19 — INDIANA
Jan. 23 — at Ohio State
Jan. 27 — MICHIGAN STATE
Jan. 31 — at Penn State
Feb. 3 — MINNESOTA
Feb. 9 — NEBRASKA
Feb. 12 — at Maryland
Feb. 16 — PENN STATE
Feb. 19 — at Indiana
Feb. 23 — at Nebraska
Feb. 27 — ILLINOIS
March 2 — OHIO STATE
March 5 — at Minnesota
March 9 — at Northwestern
