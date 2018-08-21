Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 14:33:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Big Ten announces conference basketball schedule

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff
Charles Jischke

Analysis ($): Purdue's Big Ten schedule

A look at Purdue's Big Ten 2018-19 scheduled, as announced by the league Tuesday.

Dec. 1 — at Michigan

Dec. 6 — MARYLAND

Jan. 3 — IOWA

Jan. 8 — at Michigan State

Jan. 11 — at Wisconsin

Jan. 15 — RUTGERS

Jan. 19 — INDIANA

Jan. 23 — at Ohio State

Jan. 27 — MICHIGAN STATE

Jan. 31 — at Penn State

Feb. 3 — MINNESOTA

Feb. 9 — NEBRASKA

Feb. 12 — at Maryland

Feb. 16 — PENN STATE

Feb. 19 — at Indiana

Feb. 23 — at Nebraska

Feb. 27 — ILLINOIS

March 2 — OHIO STATE

March 5 — at Minnesota

March 9 — at Northwestern

