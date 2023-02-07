The NCAA Tournament is just around the corner and, as always, the question is how many bids the Big Ten will get. Earlier this year there was a chance that the conference was going to get an absurd 11 teams in. Had the 2020 tournament happened the league might have even gotten 11, as Purdue was right on the edge before the Big Ten Tournament was cancelled.

This year the league has a clear front runner in Purdue, a clear bottom team in Minnesota, and a very muddled middle. There is currently only a two game separation between second and ninth place. Behind Purdue most of the league has beaten each other up. That can be both good and bad, because it means there are quality wins all over the place. There are currently seven teams inside the top 50 of the NET, with Northwestern and Penn State just outside the top 50.

It makes for an interesting Bubble race this month.