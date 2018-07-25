CHICAGO -- On one issue raised this week at Big Ten media days, Jim Delany wasn't asking anything of or trying to convince his league's 14 head coaches of something.

He was simply telling them what reality was coming.

During his 31-minute speech and Q&A session Monday, the Big Ten commissioner stressed his coaches need to be ready to adapt to what he referred to as a "player availability" list, maybe coming sooner rather than later.

"Whether that comes out of an injury or whether it comes out of eligibility or comes out of some transgression of one kind or another, I think we need to do that," Delaney said Monday.