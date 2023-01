The Big Ten conference will be shaken from the top with the announcement that Kevin Warren will be relinquishing the role of Big Ten Commissioner after just three years to become the Bears next CEO/President.



This will be an unusual time of upheaval for a conference that's used to longevity from their Commissioner. Jim Delany, who held the position before Warren, was in office from 1989 to 2019.



Warren's legacy will mostly be a positive one despite the difficulties of the time he served. The Big Ten initially cancelled its 2020 season amidst Covid concerns before changing course and starting a shortened season with a delayed start for the league.



But Warren also led the conference to adding two new schools for 2024, UCLA and USC.



Also revenue for Big Ten sports should be at an all-time high thanks to a new TV deal with CBS, Fox, and NBC that's valued at approximately $1.2 billion annually.



The Big Ten will obviously start a search for a new Commissioner for the second time in four years.