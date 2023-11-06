We are now into the final month of the college football regular season and the Big Ten is heating up after the week ten slate, including the conference's elite rolling, two surprising upsets, a pair of once contenders continuing to slide and more! We recap the week that was and updates the Big Ten football power rankings heading into week eleven.

1. Michigan: (9-0) Ranking change: N/A Week ten result: 41-13 win over Purdue Week eleven matchup: at Penn State Despite dealing with even more controversy and potential distractions, Michigan didn’t let the noise affect them, dominating Purdue to the tune of a 41-13 victory. JJ McCarthy posted a season-high 335 yards and the Wolverines scored five times on the ground. Michigan now gets to the thick of its schedule in week 11, traveling to Happy Valley to take on Penn State. The Big Noon Kickoff matchup will be the toughest test of the year for the Wolverines.

2. Ohio State: (9-0) Ranking change: N/A Week ten result: 35-16 win over Rutgers Week eleven matchup: vs. Michigan State Ryan Day’s squad was on upset alert for much of the game on Saturday against Rutgers, trailing 9-7 at halftime. A 93-yard pick six in the third quarter helped get things going for the Buckeyes, who outscored the Scarlet Knights 28-7 in the second half. The score doesn’t reflect how close that game was, as Rutgers had plenty of missed opportunities to pull off the massive upset. The Buckeyes head back to Columbus to face off with Michigan State next weekend.

3. Penn State: (8-1) Ranking change: N/A Week ten result: 51-15 win over Maryland Week eleven matchup: vs. Michigan Penn State put a pair of shaky outings behind them, beating Maryland on the road in a 51-15 blowout. It marked a season-high point total in conference play and Manny Diaz’s defense came up with four takeaways in the win. James Franklin and crew got their mojo back in time for the biggest game of the season, a clash with Michigan in Happy Valley next weekend. The Nittany Lions will need a win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes place kicker Drew Stevens (18) kicks the game winning field goal against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

4. Iowa: (7-2) Ranking change: Up 1 Week ten result: 10-7 win over Northwestern Week eleven matchup: vs Rutgers The Big Ten West is beautiful in its own way, isn’t it? Iowa had a vintage win over Northwestern at Wrigley Field, beating the Wildcats 10-7 thanks to a Drew Stevens game-winning field goal in the final minute. Atop the Big Ten West, Iowa has a clear path to another Big Ten Championship Game appearance, but will have to take care of Rutgers in week 11 to get that started.

5. Rutgers: (6-3) Ranking change: Down 1 Week ten result: 35-16 loss to Ohio State Week eleven matchup: at Iowa The Scarlet Knights put No. 1 Ohio State on upset watch on Saturday, but offensive shortcomings proved to be too deadly for Greg Schiano's group. Rutgers were held to three field goals when in the red zone in the first half, or we could be having a much different discussion. That being said, the Scarlet Knights played well against the top ranked Buckeyes, all things considered. Rutgers now heads to Iowa as the final month of the 2023 season continues to be a gauntlet. After the Hawkeyes, Rutgers has Penn State and Maryland to close out the year.

6. Minnesota: (5-4) Ranking change: Up 1 Week ten result: 27-26 loss to Illinois Week eleven matchup: at Purdue Minnesota fell for the first time in almost a month, losing a heartbreaker to Illinois at home on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers had the game all but wrapped up before the late game heroics by the Illini in the final minute (more on that in a moment). PJ Fleck and company will look to bounce back against the Big Ten's worst team, Purdue, in West Lafayette next weekend. Minnesota sits just one game behind Iowa in a three way tie for second place in the Big Ten West.

7. Nebraska: (5-4) Ranking change: Down 1 Week ten result: 20-17 loss to Michigan State Week eleven matchup: vs. Maryland Nebraska saw its three game winning streak snapped in East Lansing on Saturday, falling 20-17 to the Spartans. The Huskers' offensive struggles finally came back to bite them, with Heinrich Haarberg having three turnovers in the defeat. Matt Rhule's defense kept Michigan State in check for the majority of the afternoon, but got burned by backup quarterback Sam Leavitt late to ice the loss. The Huskers fell to second place in the Big Ten West with the loss, but have an opportunity to make up ground in the next three games. That starts with a home date against Maryland, followed by matchups against Wisconsin and Iowa to finish the season.

Nov 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports (© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)

8. Illinois: (4-5) Ranking change: Up 3 Week ten result: 27-26 win over Minnesota Week eleven matchup: vs. Indiana It took them awhile, but the results are finally starting to show for the Illini, who have now won three of their last four after a thrilling win over Minnesota on Saturday. Backup quarterback John Paddock provided a spark late, going 3-3 for 85 yards and the game-winning 46 yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams with 50 second to play. Illinois now sits at 4-5 with bowl eligibility well within reach. The suddenly hot Illini will host Indiana in week eleven with the opportunity to get back to .500 for the first time since week four.

9. Wisconsin: (5-4) Ranking change: Down 1 Week ten result: 20-14 loss to Indiana Week eleven matchup: vs. Northwestern After being the Big Ten West leader just two weeks ago, Wisconsin is now trending in the wrong direction after a brutal 20-14 loss against an Indiana team that was previously winless during conference play. The Badgers' run game was held in check and allowed one too many plays defensively in Bloomington. Wisconsin has now dropped three of its last four and are 5-4 on the season. A favorable slate down the stretch could change those fortunes, but a win is far from guaranteed against Northwestern next weekend.

10. Maryland: (5-3) Ranking change: Down 1 Week ten result: 51-15 loss to Penn State Week eleven matchup: at Nebraska The late season collapse continues in College Park as Maryland reached a new low, getting blown out by Penn State at home over the weekend. The Terrapins had their lowest point total of the season against one of the top defenses in the country and were sliced by the Drew Allar-led Nittany Lions offense. Maryland has now lost four straight after beginning the year 5-0 and things aren't going to get any easier. The Terps travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska next weekend before hosting Michigan the following Saturday.

11. Northwestern: (4-5) Ranking change: Down 1 Week ten result: 10-7 loss to Iowa Week eleven matchup: at Wisconsin Northwestern nearly upset Big Ten West leading Iowa in any ugly one at Wrigley Field on Saturday, but ultimately fell on what turned out to be a game-winning field goal by the Hawkeyes. The Wildcats fell victim for a suffocating Iowa defense, mustering one score all day and having just 170 total yards in a vintage Big Ten West battle. Defying all odds, Northwestern is still fighting for bowl eligibility, which is something that anyone would hardly believe to start the season. The Wildcats travel to Madison to play Wisconsin in week eleven.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, and Cal Haladay celebrate after beating Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)