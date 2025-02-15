Big Ten late at night | Underwood under siege

(Photo by © Ron Johnson-Imagn Images)

Tom Izzo is now the winningest coach in the Big Ten.

Advertisement

A historic victory for Michigan State leaves Tom Izzo as the head coach with the most wins in the Big Ten. It also keeps Michigan State within one game of Michigan who will have to go to Ohio State tomorrow to stay ahead of the pack in the Big Ten.



The Spartans did it behind an out of body game by Jaxon Kohler, who was 4-5 from three, and scored what I can only imagine is a career-high 23 points. He added 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.



Kohler was the best player on the floor in a game where he had almost no business being that good.

My god, what has this Illinois team become?

I'm not even sure where to begin. It's probably with Brad Underwood for being responsible for running this team that clearly has no direction or idea where it's supposed to go or what it's supposed to do when games get tough.



But individually, it is just a bizarre world to watch Illinois play basketball.



Ben Humrichous, who is generously shooting something like 34% from three on the year, just kept chucking and kept chucking and kept chucking shots. He had 6 points on 10 shots including an 0-6 three-point game. And when the game got the toughest, and Illinois most needed a bucket, did Humrichous get the hint it wasn't his night? Of course not! Cause shooters shoot!



Speaking of shooting, Kasparas Jakucionis did a really great Humrichous impression. He was 5 of 15 from the floor and 2 of 9 from three and despite being an apparent lottery pick talent at point guard, had just one assist as Illinois' offense has deteriorated all the way down to the bone.



Star transfer, Kylan Boswell, who got busted open on a nasty elbow in the second half, scored zero points for Illinois. As a team, Illinois was 7 of 33 from three and 38% from the field.



Illinois is in straight free fall at this point with a 17-9 record and 9-7 in conference record.



Early praise for Brad Underwood's job with this team should be deleted from the internet. Illinois is starting to look like a collection of circus acts without a ringleader.

Is that Wisconsin's music?!!?!?

Don't count Wisconsin out of the Big Ten just yet. Despite being two games back from Michigan, after Wisconsin's all-time performance at Mackey Arena on Saturday, it might be advisable to acknowledge the Badgers as the best team in the Big Ten.



Wisconsin's resume is as airtight as you can be this late into the season. It only had good losses on its resume and now it has one hell of a road win. The win at Mackey is probably good enough to jump Wisconsin up a seed in the NCAA Tournament.



It certainly has the Badgers back in the race for the Big Ten.



As for Purdue, well I already wrote about that here: Resolve and defense falls for Purdue against Badgers.

Also, there were three All-Americans in that game, two of them went for 30+ points.

Cardiac Gophers

I'll be honest, I walked away from the TV when Minnesota looked to be about to lose USC with just a bit over a minute remaining.

Instead, an 8-0 run to finish the game has the Golden Gophers out of the cellar in the B10. Congrats to Ben Johnson who has done a wonderful job turning Minnesota's season around.



Might as well call him the anti-Underwood - err, the Overwood? We'll keep work shopping that.

Speaking of cellars...

Penn State sits alone at the bottom of the B10 in another disappointing loss, this time at home to Washington, 75-73.



Can another team adopt Ace Baldwin Jr. for the rest of the season?

All eyes on the game of tomorrow