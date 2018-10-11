CHICAGO — Thursday, the Big Ten held its annual media day at the Hyatt Regency-O'Hare, the event's return to the Midwest after stops in D.C. and New York City, respectively, the past two years.

Below are some notes and stuff — yes, stuff — from the morning and afternoon.

• Purdue's Carsen Edwards on being named Big Ten preseason player-of-the-year: "It's a blessing to be seen and looked at at that level, but at the same time, it's just preseason and I still haven't really done anything yet."

• Purdue does seem to have some moving parts positionally that could affect its lineups outlook this season, notably in relation to Evan Boudreaux, the Dartmouth transfer long presumed as the likely fill-in at the "power forward"/4 position.