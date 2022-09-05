One week is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (1-0): Winning ugly is winning.

Last week: Notre Dame, W, 21-10

Up next: Arkansas State, Sept. 10

2. Michigan: (1-0) Must be nice to open the season with four home games.

Last week: Colorado State, W, 51-7

Up next: Hawaii, Sept. 10

3. Wisconsin (1-0): Braelon Allen is a beast. Good luck with him, Big Ten.

Last week: Illinois State, W, 38-0

Up next: Washington State, Sept. 10

4. Penn State: (1-0) Sean Clifford for Heisman? Too soon?

Last week: At Purdue, W, 35-31

Up next: Ohio, Sept. 10

5. Michigan State (1-0): Takeaway from the win vs. Western Michigan: Lackluster.

Last week: Western Michigan, W, 35-13

Up next: Akron, Sept. 10

6. Minnesota (1-0): Was nice to see P.J. Fleck and Jerry Kill have a Kumbaya moment. Next!

Last week: New Mexico State, W, 38-0

Up next: Western Illinois, Sept. 10

7. Purdue: (0-1) Iowa transfer Charlies Jones is on pace to catch 144 passes in 12 games. Not bad.



Last week: Penn State, L, 35-31

Up next: Indiana State, Sept. 10

8. Iowa (1-0): Guess we'll call that a "win."

Last week: South Dakota State, W, 7-3

Up next: Iowa State, Sept. 10

9. Northwestern (1-0): Sure hope Fitzy spent the off-week draped in purple velvet, basking in glory.

Last game: Nebraska, W, 31-28

Up next: Duke, Sept. 10

10. Maryland (1-0): Quick prediction: Every Terp who makes the trip to Charlotte will play.

Last week: Buffalo, W, 31-10

Up next: at Charlotte, Sept. 10

11. Rutgers (1-0): Greg Schiano is a win from tying Frank Burns for most victories (78) in program history.

Last week at Boston College, W, 22-21

Up next: Wagner, Sept. 10

12. Indiana (1-0): The last time IU had won a Big Ten game? Dec. 5, 2020.

Last week: Illinois. W, 23-20

Up next: Idaho, Sept. 10

13. Illinois (1-1): Sure felt like a win at Indiana.

Last week: at Indiana, L, 23-20

Up next: Virginia, Sept. 10

14. Nebraska (1-1): Whatever.

Last week: North Dakota, W, 38-17

Up next: Georgia Southern, Sept. 10