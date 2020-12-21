Nine weeks in the books. How did last week's results impact the power poll? Check it out.

1. Ohio State (6-0): Let's just rename the Big Ten the "Big One And Little 13."

Last week: Northwestern, W, 22-10

2. Indiana (6-1): Rodney Dangerfield has nothing on the Hoosiers.

Last week: Purdue--Cancelled

3. Northwestern (6-2): See that? It's a glass ceiling. And Fitzy keeps hitting his head against it. Go coach da Bears.



Last week: Ohio State, L, 22-10

4. Iowa (6-2): The best team no one in America is talking about. What a shame.



Last week: Michigan--Cancelled

5. Penn State (4-5): From 0-5 to 4-5 ... this was as good a coaching job as James Franklin ever has done.

Last week: Illinois, W, 56-21

6. Wisconsin (3-3): Winning the Axe makes all of those swabs up the nose worthwhile.

Last week: Minnesota, W, 20-17 OT

7. Michigan (2-4): C'mon, Jim. What are you waiting for? Just jump back to the NFL, already.

Last week: at Iowa--Cancelled

8. Minnesota (3-4): Lost: 11-win mojo of 2019. If found, call 1-800-R-O-W-T-H-E-B-O-A-T.

Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 20-17 OT

9. Nebraska (3-5): The biggest upset of 2020? The Huskers' refusal to go bowling even if asked.

Last week: at Rutgers, W, 28-21

10. Rutgers (3-6): Think Tennessee would like to have Greg Schiano as its coach right now?

Last week: Nebraska, L, 28-21

11. Maryland (2-3): It hardly felt like the Terps even had a season.

Last week: Michigan State--Cancelled

12. Michigan State (2-5): Pride didn't come before this fall. Sparty just fell from disrepair. Sad.



Last week: at Maryland--Cancelled

13. Purdue (2-4): Jeff Brohm will be on his third DC in three years. But who's counting?

Last week: at Indiana--Cancelled

14. Illinois (2-6): Bielema was a safe, easy, predictable hire. Was it the right one?



Last week: at Penn State, L, 56-21