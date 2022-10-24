News More News
Big Ten Power Poll: Can't take my eyes off Iowa

Penn State can be excited about being the best of the rest in the Big Ten East ... again.
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

POLLS: Preseason | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week Six | Week Seven

Week Eight is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (7-0): Are you impressed yet?

Last week: Iowa, W, 54-10

Up next: at Penn State

2. Michigan: (7-0) Should we call him Bo Harbaugh? Or Jim Schembechler? What sounds better?

Last week: Off

Up next: Michigan State

3. Illinois (6-1): Is it too early to make December reservations at Harry & Izzy's in Indianapolis? Get the prime rib sandwich.

Last week: Off

Up next: at Nebraska

4. Penn State: (6-1) We Are! ... The Best of the Rest in the Big Ten East!

Last week: Minnesota, W, 45-17

Up next: Ohio State

5. Maryland (6-2): Time to give Mike Locksley some love! Let's all shave our heads in his honor!

Last week: Northwestern, W, 31-24

Up next: at Wisconsin (Nov. 5)

6. Wisconsin (4-4): The cheese curds from State Street Brats just taste a little cheesier after wins ... amirite?

Last week: Purdue, W, 35-24

Up next: Maryland (Nov. 5)

7. Purdue: (5-3): Death, taxes, losing to Wisconsin ...

Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 35-24

Up next: Iowa (Nov. 5)

8. Rutgers (4-3): Will the Scarlet Knights become bowl eligible? Magic 8 Ball says "signs point to yes".

Last week: Indiana, W, 24-17

Up next: at Minnesota

9. Iowa (3-4): Next on Dr. Phil: Has a father ever fired his son?

Last week: at Ohio State, L, 54-10

Up next: Northwestern

10. Minnesota (4-3): You just know P.J. Fleck hands out boxes of raisins for Halloween.

Last week: at Penn State, L, 45-17

Up next: Rutgers

11. Nebraska (3-4): You think Matt Ruhle has blocked Trev Alberts' cell number?

Last week: Off

Up next: Illinois

12. Michigan State (3-4): I can think of 9.5 million reasons why Mel Tucker needs to win this week.

Last week: Off

Up next: at Michigan

13. Indiana (3-5): Remember when the Hoosiers almost won the Big Ten East that one season?

Last week: at Rutgers, L, 24-17

Up next: Penn State (Nov. 5)

14. Northwestern (1-6): Now seems like a good time to remind you that the Wildcats are still unbeaten on Ireland soil!

Last week: at Maryland, L, 31-24

Up next: at Iowa

