Big Ten Power Poll: Can't take my eyes off Iowa
POLLS: Preseason | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week Six | Week Seven
Week Eight is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (7-0): Are you impressed yet?
Last week: Iowa, W, 54-10
Up next: at Penn State
2. Michigan: (7-0) Should we call him Bo Harbaugh? Or Jim Schembechler? What sounds better?
Last week: Off
Up next: Michigan State
3. Illinois (6-1): Is it too early to make December reservations at Harry & Izzy's in Indianapolis? Get the prime rib sandwich.
Last week: Off
Up next: at Nebraska
4. Penn State: (6-1) We Are! ... The Best of the Rest in the Big Ten East!
Last week: Minnesota, W, 45-17
Up next: Ohio State
5. Maryland (6-2): Time to give Mike Locksley some love! Let's all shave our heads in his honor!
Last week: Northwestern, W, 31-24
Up next: at Wisconsin (Nov. 5)
6. Wisconsin (4-4): The cheese curds from State Street Brats just taste a little cheesier after wins ... amirite?
Last week: Purdue, W, 35-24
Up next: Maryland (Nov. 5)
7. Purdue: (5-3): Death, taxes, losing to Wisconsin ...
Last week: at Wisconsin, L, 35-24
Up next: Iowa (Nov. 5)
8. Rutgers (4-3): Will the Scarlet Knights become bowl eligible? Magic 8 Ball says "signs point to yes".
Last week: Indiana, W, 24-17
Up next: at Minnesota
9. Iowa (3-4): Next on Dr. Phil: Has a father ever fired his son?
Last week: at Ohio State, L, 54-10
Up next: Northwestern
10. Minnesota (4-3): You just know P.J. Fleck hands out boxes of raisins for Halloween.
Last week: at Penn State, L, 45-17
Up next: Rutgers
11. Nebraska (3-4): You think Matt Ruhle has blocked Trev Alberts' cell number?
Last week: Off
Up next: Illinois
12. Michigan State (3-4): I can think of 9.5 million reasons why Mel Tucker needs to win this week.
Last week: Off
Up next: at Michigan
13. Indiana (3-5): Remember when the Hoosiers almost won the Big Ten East that one season?
Last week: at Rutgers, L, 24-17
Up next: Penn State (Nov. 5)
14. Northwestern (1-6): Now seems like a good time to remind you that the Wildcats are still unbeaten on Ireland soil!
Last week: at Maryland, L, 31-24
Up next: at Iowa
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.