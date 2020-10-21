Finally! Big Ten football is at our door step. How does the league stack up, 1-14? Here is my power poll entering Week One.

1. Ohio State: It’s Brutus’ world. We’re all just living in it. It's really this simple: The Big Ten’s national title hopes begin and end in Columbus.

This week: Nebraska

2. Penn State: James Franklin has 42 wins the last four years and three top-10 finishes. Beware, Ohio State. He’s gaining on you.

This week: at Indiana

3. Wisconsin: No Jack Coan? No problem. Graham Mertz has a fat scrapbook Time to find out what all the fuss is about.

This week: Illinois (Friday)

4. Minnesota: I promise no water, boat or oar references. Who am I kidding? P.J. Fleck is the hottest thing going in the Big Ten. Grab a paddle and hop on board the S.S. Fleck!

This week: Michigan

5. Michigan: How do you replace 10 players who were picked in the 2020 NFL Draft? You don’t. If the Wolverines didn’t win the Big Ten with that much talent, will it ever happen for Jimmy Khaki Pants?

This week: at Minnesota

6. Iowa: Offense, yes, offense will be the calling card of the Hawkeyes. QB Spencer Petras could be the real deal. But will there be any fallout in the locker room following a tumultuous offseason rocked by racial unrest?

This week: at Purdue

7. Northwestern: Tough. Physical. Smart. Northwestern is the embodiment of Big Ten football. Now, if Peyton Ramsey can rev-up the offense, the Wildcats will be back in business after a 2019 face-plant.

This week: Maryland

8. Indiana: No longer a punch line. Now, punching back. It’s time to start paying attention to Tom Allen, who led the Hoosiers to their first eight-win season since 1993.

This week: Penn State

9. Purdue: Will a new defense mean better results? That’s the hope as Jeff Brohm wades into Year Four. It’s time to shine in West Lafayette.

This week: Iowa

10. Nebraska: Raise your hand if you thought Scott Frost and his ball cap would still be looking for their first winning record as they enter their third season back home at Nebraska. That’s what I thought. Will Year Three be a charm?

This week: at Ohio State

11. Illinois: Remember that 24-23 win vs. No. 6 Wisconsin last year? Neither do I.

This week: at Wisconsin (Friday)

12. Maryland: Every February, the Terps seem to unveil a touted recruiting class. Every Thanksgiving, the Terps seem to be finishing another season of unmet expectations. Next!



This week: at Northwestern

13. Michigan State: Mel Tucker is gonna earn every last penny of his stupefying $5 million salary piecing this once-proud program back together.

This week: Rutgers

14. Rutgers: Greg Schiano is back! It’s “Time to Chop”! Hope he has a big axe.



This week: at Michigan State