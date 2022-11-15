11 weeks are down, and the regular season is almost over - where does everyone rank?

Cream of the Crop

1. Ohio State (10-): Still the top dog in the B1G. Ohio State routed IU 56-14, they host Maryland at home this week. Will anyone be able to derail these guys? Their offense is one of the best...ever. 2. Michigan (10-0): A collision course between the top two teams is slated for November 26th. UM beat up Nebraska at home last week, 34-4. They will host a scrappy Illinois team that may be without Chase Brown this week

Good, but Not a Top Dog.

3. Penn State (8-2): Penn State routed Maryland 30-0 at home last week and will travel to Rutgers this week. The Nittany Lions are a tough group, their only two losses are to Ohio State and Michigan...surprise.

The Next 6:

4. Iowa (6-4): Iowa is starting to figure out its identity on offense. We know all about their great defense. The Hawkeyes are on a 3 game-winning streak. They will travel to Minnesota this weekend after they just beat Wisconsin 24-10. 5. Minnesota (7-3): Another team that is on a 3-game winning streak, Minnesota beat Northwestern 31-3 last week and hos Iowa this weekend. The Boilermakers need Minnesota to win for an opportunity to represent the B1G West. 6. Purdue (6-4): After an upset over a ranked Illinois team, Purdue will host Northwestern to close out their home slate. The Boilermakers need to win out and need Minnesota to beat Iowa for the opportunity to represent the B1G West in the Big Ten Title Game. 7. Illinois (7-3): Illinois has the framework to remain in the top half of the B1G Power Rankings. They have dropped two straight, losing this last week to Purdue. Unfortunately for Illinois, they travel to Michigan this weekend. 8. Michigan State (5-5) Sparty and their 90 million dollar man struggled early in the season, but have found themselves winning 3 of their last four, only losing to Michigan during that stretch. They look to continue winning when they host IU this weekend. 9. Wisconsin (5-5): Wisconsin will look to clinch bowl eligibility this weekend when they travel to Nebraska. It has been an up-and-down season for the Badgers.

The Bottom 5

10. Maryland (6-4): The Terrapins are on a two-game losing streak and it most likely continues when they host Ohio State this weekend. They lost to Penn State 30-0 last week. Their offense has sputtered the last two weeks, averaging 5 PPG. 11. Rutgers (4-6): Rutgers lost a tight one last week to Michigan State, 21-27. They host Penn State this weekend, in a game that will more than likely knock them out of bowl eligibility. 12. Nebraska (3-7): A four-game loss surprisingly is not the worst in the B1G. They will more than likely finish the season 3-9, as they host Wisconsin then travel to Iowa. 13. Indiana (3-7): The Hoosiers have lost 7(!) in a row. That big early season win against Illinois was a long time ago. The closest contest they have had during this losing streak was only losing to Rutgers 24-17. Aside from that, it has been multiple touchdown differences. 14. Northwestern (1-9): A nightmare season for Coach Fitzgerald is almost over. They beat Nebraska in week 1, but, since then have lost 9 straight. Their defense is still sold, but the offense is not very good. They will travel to Purdue this weekend.