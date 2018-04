GoldandBlack.com

One of the most important dominoes in the 2018-19 Big Ten basketball race fell Thursday — in the middle of April — as the league released its schedule breakdown for the conference season to come.

Purdue's draw does not appear to be a favorable one, as its three single-play home games come against three teams who were among the league's bottom-feeders in 2017-18 — Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers. Ideally, as far as breaks are concerned, you'd like to play the best teams once, and have them at home.

Instead, Purdue's single-plays include two teams that look like likely upper-half teams in Michigan and Wisconsin and those games are on the road. Northwestern is the other single-play road game.

The Boilermakers get Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana (now protected), Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State twice.

Here's a look at every team's draw,

ILLINOIS

Home: Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers

Road: Iowa, Maryland, Purdue

Both: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

INDIANA

Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Road: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State

Both: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

IOWA

Home: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan

Road: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Both: Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

MARYLAND

Home: Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern

Road: Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers

Both: Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

MICHIGAN

Home: Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue

Road: Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers

Both: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

MICHIGAN STATE

Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Road: Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin

Both: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

MINNESOTA

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Penn State

Road: Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State

Both: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

NEBRASKA

Home: Northwestern, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Road: Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

Both: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

NORTHWESTERN

Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Road: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska

Both: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, Wisconsin

OHIO STATE

Home: Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Road: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska

Both: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

PENN STATE

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State

Road: Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State

Both: Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

RUTGERS

Home: Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska

Road: Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin

Both: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State

WISCONSIN

Home: Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers

Road: Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State

Both: Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State