The Boiler Upload Game Wrap is sponsored by Lafayette's own Reindeer Shuttle. Offering three shuttles to and from Chicago's O'Hare Airport from Purdue's campus as well as five shuttles per day to and from Indianapolis International Airport, Reindeer Shuttle saves you the drive and lets you relax before you catch your flight. We offer multiple pickup and drop off locations both on campus and at area hotels. Book your next ride today! Interested in driving for Reindeer Shuttle? We are actively seeking both part- and full-time drivers to join our team as we grow strategically. We offer flexible, full, and part-time schedules. For more information apply here.

Purdue staves off a late Penn State surge and wins the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue's surprising ascension to the top of the Big Ten despite losing Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams continued all the way through Chicago where the Boilermakers capped off a Big Ten Regular Season Championship with just their second Big Ten Tournament Title after beating Penn State, 67-65.



It was Matt Painter's third victory over his former Assistant Coach Micah Shrewsberry this season. It was Penn State's fourth straight day with a game while Purdue played its third straight after enjoying a double-bye after winning the Big Ten outright by three games.



Purdue's season got off to a fast start, surprising the college basketball world by sweeping West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. Purdue won all three games by double-figures. Their early season success would lead to a 13-0 start, the longest winning streak in school history. They continued to win games after a home loss to Rutgers, going 22-1 to start the year, also a school record.



Behind Purdue's success, Purdue's 7'4, 300 lbs. big man Zach Edey who is the all-out favorite to win National Player of the Year after winning the Big Ten Player of the Year award ahead of the Big Ten Tournament by near unanimous vote with just one vote not going his way. No other Boilermaker made an All-B10 team despite Purdue's team success.



A fact noted by Painter, but also dismissed, "We got what we came for."



But for a team that started the year playing two freshman guards in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, Purdue's season has met and exceeded all expectations including spending seven weeks as the #1 team in the nation, winning the Big Ten regular season, and the Big Ten Tournament.



It wasn't without drama though as Purdue looked to have the game in hand leading 58-43 with less than eight minutes left in the game, dominating Penn State inside with Zach Edey and finding just enough jumpers falling on the outside, but despite playing in their fourth straight game, Penn State had one last rally and Purdue had one last struggle against a team's all-out press.



A costly Brandon Newman turnover under his basket led to a Wynter lay up that cut Purdue's lead to 66-65 with less than ten seconds remaining. Fletcher Loyer would hit just one free throw and Penn State would get the ball and a chance to win it with 3.3 remaining but Braden Smith would force Camren Wynter into a travel and the Boilers would take the tournament.



Zach Edey continued to be the best player in the conference and the country, dominating the game with 30 points and 13 rebounds.



He got help early from David Jenkins Jr. who put up 11 points off the bench in the first half, making three threes, and getting the start in the second half.



But Purdue struggled to find points away from Edey in the second half with Mason Gillis the only other player in double-digits, scoring 10 points to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists.



Seth Lundy led Penn State with 19 points and 8 rebounds, but fouled out down the stretch.



Purdue did a good job on All-B10 Jalen Picket, holding him to 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.







1st Half

Penn State and Purdue are the two most unique offenses in the Big Ten.



Jalen Pickett's bully ball as a guard offers Purdue with difficulties on switches and Zach Edey offers too much of a size advantage for any Penn State big.



It was clear both teams were going to try to go to their advantages as much as possible early.



The first basket of the game came on Jalen Pickett's face up jumper after getting switched against Fletcher Loyer in the post to go up 2-0.



Edey missed a look on Purdue's end, and Penn State pulled to a 4-0 lead on a Camren Wynter pull up.



But Purdue kept feeding Edey, and this time the big man got a hook shot to go.



Edey then found Brandon Newman for a mid-range jumper from the baseline to tie the game at four off a double-team.



Edey then got to his hook again in the post to give Purdue a 6-4 lead.



With Ethan Morton entering the game for Fletcher Loyer after a charge call on Loyer, Purdue's defense had less options for Penn State to pick at and Purdue's defense responded by forcing Penn State into tough mid-range looks.



At the other end, Braden Smith drove and then kicked out to David Jenkins Jr. for a three at the top of the key. It gave Purdue a 9-4 lead as Jenkins Jr. continues his hot shooting in the Big Ten Tournament.



But Jenkins Jr. lost Andrew Funk on a back door cut and let the Nittany Lions guard get an open lay up to cut the lead to 9-6.



Morton then grabbed a steal and Purdue's offense found Edey inside for another hook shot.



Smith would then drive on Purdue's next possession, hang in the air under the hoop, and dish off to an open Zach Edey for a two-handed dunk to put Purdue up 13-6 with just over 12 minutes left in the first half.



Purdue's length continued to provide offense, with Trey Kaufman-Renn getting a hand on the ball and Mason Gillis coming up with it under the hoop before finishing the possession with a left-handed lay up to put Purdue up 15-6.



Camren Wynter would take advantage of Purdue not wanting to switch a Pickett pick and pop and hit a pull up three to pull within 15-9.



David Jenkins Jr. would then catch the ball in the corner, pump, and step into a pull-up two to put Purdue back up 8.



Pickett's attacking would start to loosen up the perimeter for Penn State and Myles Dread would get open for a corner three to cut the lead to five, and on the next possession Pickett would find Dread on the left wing for his second straight three to pull Penn State within 17-15.



Trey Kaufman-Renn would find David Jenkins Jr. for another three out of the post to get Purdue up five.



Mason Gillis got another bucket to go, driving in and hitting a circus floater shot to give Purdue a 22-15 edge.



Fletcher Loyer would get in on the circus act, launching up a prayer with the shot clock expiring from the top of the key over a trap and getting it to go. Purdue's lead would grow to ten.



Andrew Funk would then drive on Loyer and get a lay up to fall before Camren Wynter was fouled on a three by Ethan Morton. His three free throws would cut the game to 25-19 after a review turned a Penn State three into a two pointer.



Edey would clean up his own miss to go up 27-19 and Kebba Njie would get free for a dunk immediately after to put the game at 27-21 with just over four minutes to play in the first half.



Edey was fouled in the post by Jalen Pickett from behind and hit one of two free throws to give Purdue a 28-21 lead with four minutes to play in the first half.



Purdue was unable to capitalize on a Braden Smith steal, and Jalen Pickett hit a fadeaway from the post over Brandon Newman on the next possession with the shot clock going down to cut the game to five points.



Purdue responded by getting the ball back in Edey's hands who got another hook shot to go.



Seth Lundy would respond with a lay up for the Nittany Lions, leaving the game at 30-25.



David Jenkins Jr. then hit his third three of the half, giving Purdue an 8 point advantage.

Kanye Clary let a pass from Pickett go through his fingers under the basket and Purdue's Zach Edey cleaned up a miss and put the miss back in to put Purdue up 35-25.



The final score of the half would be a Jalen Pickett lay up after beating Newman off the dribble. The ball hit the glass then Newman would block it, committing the goaltend.



Purdue's lead was 35-27 after a David Jenkins Jr. corner three finished just short to end the half.





2nd Half

David Jenkins Jr. strong play earned him the start over Fletcher Loyer in the second half.



Mason Gillis got Purdue started with a three-pointer to extend the lead to 38-27.



Seth Lundy drew a foul and knocked down two free throws for Penn State.



Mason Gillis dove hard on the floor to save a missed ball and Purdue turned it into a Zach Edey lay up on the next possession to give Purdue a 40-29 lead.



Wynter would hit a floater for Penn State to cut the lead to nine.



Lundy would get two more free throws and make them to try and pull Penn State back into it.



Wynter's three on the next possession would cut Purdue's lead to 40-36.



Purdue got the ball back inside to Zach Edey and Edey finished an And-1 and made the free throw to go up 43-36.



Lundy would keep willing Penn State back, knocking down a pull up jumper to cut it to 5 points.



Zach Edey would respond with another hook shot to go back up 7.



Caleb Furst would bully his way to the basket on Purdue's next possession to get his first basket of the game, giving Purdue the 47-38 lead.



Penn State's fourth game in four days was starting to show as Penn State struggled to get a shot to go.



Edey would get to the line again for Purdue and make both, extending the lead back to double-figures for Purdue, 49-38 with just over 12 minutes left in the game.



Trey Kaufman-Renn would get a big basket with Edey on the bench for Purdue, attacking on the block and getting a bucket and the foul to give Purdue its biggest lead of the game, 52-38.



Seth Lundy wouldn't let the Nittany Lions go quietly, responding with a three-pointer from the corner to cut it to 11.



Kaufman-Renn would get back to the line, making one of two to go up 53-41.



Newman would then draw a foul and add two more to Purdue's lead.



Andrew Funk would make a lay up for Penn State to cut into Purdue's lead 55-43.



Braden Smith would then drive for Purdue against the zone and find Mason Gillis in the corner for a three-pointer. Purdue's lead swelled to 58-43.



Penn State's Funk couldn't get a three to go and Purdue found Edey inside for another hook, and the Boilers would go up 60-43 with 6:18 remaining in the game.



Seth Lundy hit a difficult catch and shoot three at the top of the key to try and keep Penn State in it, cutting Purdue's lead to 14.



Penn State fouled Morton on the next possession and Morton missed both.



Jalen Pickett, quiet through most the game, got a switch onto Loyer and attacked him inside, getting the lay up to go and the foul, his free throw cut the Purdue lead to 60-49 with 5:03 to play.



Smith was called for a foul away from the ball and it gave Andrew Funk two free throws. He knocked them both down and cut Purdue's lead to just 9 with over four minutes to play.



With the shot clock winding down, Penn State deflected a Purdue pass out of bounds. With 2.8 on the play clock, Loyer got free for a three, missed, but Edey was able to grab the rebound. He was fouled gathering it and knocked down both to put Purdue up 62-51 with just under four to play.



Seth Lundy was then fouled by Mason Gillis on a drive. Lundy would make both free throws go back down 9.



Penn State forced a turnover on Mason Gillis at half court and Seth Lundy hit another three at the top of the key to cut the game to just 6 with more than three to play.



Braden Smith continued to struggle with his shot, missing a pull up for Purdue and Brandon Newman was called for a foul ont he rebound, sending Seth Lundy back to the line for Penn State.



Lundy would miss the front end of the one and one to keep the score at 62-56 with less than three to play.



Braden Smith would then get fouled near half-court and go to the line for two free throws.



It was Seth Lundy's fifth foul, and he'd go to the bench with 18 points and 9 rebounds for Penn State.



Smith would score his first points of the game, knocking down both to go up 64-56 with 2:47 to play.



Evan Mahaffey would get free on Penn State's next possession for a dunk to cut the game to 6 points.



Ethan Morton missed a three for Purdue and Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brandon Newman both had tip attempts to put it back, but missed. Penn State got the rebound and Jalen Pickett would draw a foul at the other end.



He'd make both and Purdue's lead dwindled all the way to 64-60 with under two minutes to play.



But Purdue got the ball inside to Edey who bullies his way into a left-handed lay up to give Purdue a six point cushion.



Penn State's Funk would miss a three and Loyer would collect the rebound and get fouled, going to the line with 1:14 to play. The freshman would miss the first and the second, keeping Penn State's hopes alive.



But Kanye Clary would get called for a travel under the basket and give the ball back to Purdue with 1:04 to play.



Edey would miss a hook after using all the shot clock. Penn State would get the ball and call a timeout with 25 seconds left in the game to set up a play with Purdue's lead at 66-60.



Penn State didn't get anything right away but they drove and kicked and the ball ended up in Myles Dread's hands open at the wing. He nailed the three and cut into Purdue's lead, 66-63.



Penn State's press worked again, as Newman turned the ball over under his own basket and Camren Wynter's left-handed lay up put Penn State down just one point, 66-65 with 6.4 seconds left in the game.



Clary was called for a foul on the in bounds. Loyer would step back up to the line where he'd make the first to give Purdue a two point lead. He'd miss the second and Penn State would rebound.



Penn State would get the ball across half court and call a timeout with 3.3 seconds remaining trailing just 67-65.



But Penn State couldn't get a shot off when Wynter mishandled a pass and traveled trying to create space over Braden Smith.







Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com