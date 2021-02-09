GoldandBlack - Big Ten Tournament moves to Indianapolis

Purdue won't leave the state of Indiana at all this postseason.

That much is certain now that the Big Ten has — to the surprise of no one — announced that the Big Ten Tournament will move from Chicago's United Center to Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium, a move that's been expected for weeks. The event will be held March 10-14.

The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament runs March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Big Ten's announcement Tuesday said in part:

The decision to relocate the tournament to Indianapolis was based on multiple factors. First and foremost was the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and conference constituents. Hosting both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the same city allows for cohesive testing and medical protocols for both events, as well as centralized accommodations surrounding the competition venues.

Due to the pandemic, the NCAA Tournament has already been moved to Indianapolis and surrounding areas, including West Lafayette. Mackey Arena and Indiana's Assembly Hall will each host games.