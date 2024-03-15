Download Autograph https://link.ag.fan/boilerupload and use code: boilerupload

Purdue-Wisconsin | Round 3

Advertisement

Greg Gard and Matt Painter might have some tough choices to make ahead of their third matchup of the season.



For Painter, both of his stars seemed hobbled at times, particularly Braden Smith, who went down ugly with a hyper extended knee that turned into calf soreness. Smith was able to return to the game, but for a brief moment it seemed like Purdue's season might have come crumbling to the ground in Minneapolis. Edey, still feeling the effects of a rolled ankle last week, had a couple instances of shaking around his foot as bodies landed on him awkwardly.



Purdue is now 29-3, a lock for a #1 seed, and most likely its preferred route through the NCAA Tournament. How desperate are they to crown themselves the Big Ten Tournament Champs a second year in a row?



For Gard, Tyler Wahl was forced to ask out of the game on a couple occasions after an injury during Wisconsin's win against Northwestern. Chucky Hepburn tried to give it a go, but ultimately was ruled out. Badgers were able to win without its point guard who says he will be ready for Purdue tomorrow, but both coaches will have to weigh the risk versus reward as both teams look to make a push in the NCAA Tournament in less than a week.



Wisconsin could use a bump in its seeding with a marquee win against Purdue and perhaps another waiting for them against Illinois/Ohio State in the championship game.

But are these injuries nagging or concerning?









No Hepburn, whole lot in Storr

Chucky Hepburn was deemed ready if needed before the game by Wisconsin, but it was without its point guard in its 70-61 win over an even more hurt Northwestern squad which was down two starters in the other half of Purdue's side of the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal.



With Hepburn out, John Blackwell got his first start of his career, but it was AJ Storr that rose up to the challenge, playing 35 minutes and scoring 30 points for the Badgers.



Storr has rounded back into form after he started struggling from the field during Wisconsin's slide during the back half of the conference slate.



Tyler Wahl was also dealing with an injury that was sustained during the game that led to him asking off the court more frequently than normal. Hepburn said after the game that he would be good to go for the third match up between Wisconsin and Purdue on Saturday.



Purdue had its own injury scare in the earlier game when Braden Smith went down with an apparent knee injury that resulted in a sore calf for Smith. Smith ended up returning to the game not long after, but his availability for tomorrow's game should be considered questionable. Its unknown how his body will respond in the short turnaround.



Also worth noting that Purdue's Zach Edey, who rolled an ankle against Wisconsin in Purdue's final regular season game, was seen hobbling at times after a couple different instances of him having guys land on his feet.



It's a rough time for every team, but Wisconsin will have to play its third game in three days while Purdue will play its second straight day with both of its stars ailed by lower extremity issues.

But it's also meant an opportunity for players on both teams to step up.



Myles Colvin was excellent in the first half for Purdue, scoring 5 points in six minutes while Smith spent much of the first half on the bench with two fouls. Purdue's Matt Painter said his team needed some juice with Smith on the bench and the true freshman Colvin provided.



For Wisconsin, John Blackwell had the game of his life against Maryland in Wisconsin's first Big Ten Tournament game. Blackwell had 18 points in 23 minutes, including going 4 of 6 from three.



Blackwell got his first start of the season in place of Hepburn against Northwestern and struggled to get in rhythm, getting into foul trouble, and finished the game with just 3 points in 24 minutes.



But Blackwell was dynamic against Purdue in the season finale, scoring 18 points in 28 minutes. It was part of a three game stretch where Blackwell scored 53 points.



Hat trick