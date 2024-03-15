Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.
It was a game that featured 46 fouls and a near heartbreaking injury to Braden Smith, but Purdue is moving on to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after beating Michigan State 67-62. The Boilermakers got a late three from Fletcher Loyer to break a 56-56 tie before hitting free throws to seal the deal in the last minute.
Here is what Loyer had to say to Boiler Upload.
Zach Edey is also now 12 points away from tying Rick Mount atop Purdue's all-time scoring list. Here is what he had to say after the game.
Matt Painter was also pleased with his team's performance as they prepare to face Wisconsin or Northwestern on Saturday in the semifinals.
Finally, Mason Gillis spoke with the media after Purdue got another big win.