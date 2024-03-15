It was a game that featured 46 fouls and a near heartbreaking injury to Braden Smith, but Purdue is moving on to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after beating Michigan State 67-62. The Boilermakers got a late three from Fletcher Loyer to break a 56-56 tie before hitting free throws to seal the deal in the last minute.

Here is what Loyer had to say to Boiler Upload.